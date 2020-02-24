Dean Gaffney daughters: Who are the EastEnders’ actor’s children and who is their mum?

24 February 2020, 16:37

Dean Gaffney is incredibly proud of his two twin daughters
Dean Gaffney is incredibly proud of his twin daughters. Picture: PA/Instagram

Celebs Go Dating star Dean Gaffney is looking for love but who are his kids? And how many does he have?

Dean Gaffney has swapped Albert Square in EastEnders for the Celebs Go Dating scene and as he searches for love he’ll have two people’s approval on his mind, his daughters.

The former soap actor has made headlines with his twin girls in the past due to just how beautiful and glamorous they are but who are his children? And how many does he have?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dean Gaffney’s daughters and family life as he returns to TV:

Dean Gaffney's daughters are called Chloe and Charlotte
Dean Gaffney's daughters are called Chloe and Charlotte. Picture: Dean Gaffney/Instagram

Does Dean Gaffney have children? And who are his daughters?

Dean, 42, has twin girls, Charlotte and Chloe, who have just celebrated their 23rd birthday.

He’s often spoken about his daughters, who he nicknames the 'Dollys', on social media and how “proud” he is of them

Chloe works in PR for popular clothing brand, Pretty Little Thing.

Dean Gaffney has his children with his childhood sweetheart
Dean Gaffney had his children with his childhood sweetheart. Picture: Dean Gaffney/Instagram

Who is Dean Gaffney’s daughter’s mum?

Dean had Chloe and Charlotte when he was around 19 years old with his childhood sweetheart Sarah Burge. They split in 2015 following cheating claims.

Dean Gaffney is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating

