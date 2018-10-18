Holly Willoughby mocked by I'm A Celebrity co-host Dec Donnelly over Bushtucker trial on This Morning

Holly Willoughby screamed a lot during her first Bushtucker trial. Picture: this morning

Declan Donnelly took to Twitter to mock his I'm a Celebrity co-host after she attempted a gruesome task on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby's attempts at nailing a Bushtucker Trial, hasn't gone done well with her new co-host Declan Donnelly.

The mum-of-three, who will be standing in for Ant McPartlin on this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been presenting her final show ahead of her stint in Australia next month.

As part of her final send off, Philip Schofield organised a trial, titled Box Of Shocks, which saw Holly dip her hand in three boxes to identify what was in each.

However, instead of creepy crawlies, this version involved more jokey items – including a remote controlled spider, adorable cats and the head of last year’s winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

It seems as though Declan found Holly's reaction to the boxes amusing, as he took to Twitter to compare her attempts to squeamish former contestant Gillian McKeith.

He joked: "Just watched @Schofe put @hollywills through a #BushtuckerTrial on @thismorning. She was worse than Gillian McKeith! What the heck are we in for!? #ImACeleb D."

Meanwhile, it's been announced that Heart's own Rochelle Humes will be stepping in to replace Holly for five weeks, while she is in Australia.

The Saturdays singer said she was honoured to be presenting alongside Schofield for the first time despite numerous stints on This Morning.

"Never with the legend,’ she said. "I’ll make sure I don’t do something naughty and there’ll be something to come back to." Schofes added: "I’m really looking forward to it, it’ll be fabulous. We’ll have a great time."