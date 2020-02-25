Don't Tell The Bride wedding nearly cancelled after groom buys disgusting £150 dress for wife

By Mared Parry

The bride very nearly didn't marry her husband after he made the decision to scrimp on her dress for the big day.

A Don't Tell The Bride episode nearly came to a very dead end after the bride-to-be was so angered and upset with her hubby that she was thinking about cancelling her wedding.

The bride, Anna, was so shocked by her fiance Andy's decisions throughout planning the wedding that she decided momentarily that she couldn't go through with it.

The Channel 4 show is known for its car crash wedding planning from the males involved, as they're handed £13,000 to plan a dream wedding and tasked with organising everything from the flowers and the hen do's to the bridesmaids' attire, and perhaps - most importantly - the wedding dress.

Andy is up there with the grooms who did the worst jobs planning, after sorting out a hen do for Anna in a snooker hall with only £100 behind the bar, but giving himself a lavish stag do that involved dolphin spotting.

Anna, 30, is so annoyed by Andy's planning she almost called the whole thing off, after he decided to organise a tacky Ukranian-themed celebration based off Anna's native country, despite her insisting she wanted a British Manor House-style wedding.

She called the English celebration "something that would make me feel special on my wedding day", but Andy had very different ideas deciding to splash the cash on getting some of the family to Ukraine, and only spend £150 on Anna's dress, which was falling apart before she even tried it on.

After she saw the dress, Anna said: "I don't think the person who made that dress, likes that dress.

"I just want to ask him why. I feel like he hates me right now.

"I feel like I don't want to marry him which is devastating. How could he do that to me?"

Even Andy's attempt to get some traditional bridesmaids dresses backfired, with him choosing multicoloured floral dresses for Anna's bridal party, with them saying they felt like elves.

However, when it came to it, Anna forgave Andy and went ahead with the wedding, saying: "This isn't the British manor house I wanted, but when I see all my family here it digs deep. It's very emotional.

"He's touched a very deep and special place in my heart by doing this."