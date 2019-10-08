Don't Tell The Bride wedding forcibly cancelled by bosses after 'controlling' bride snoops through fiancé's emails

The couple's wedding was cancelled because of her snooping. Picture: E4

By Mared Parry

The young couple were set to be wed on the show but producers had to cancel their big day.

Fans of E4 show Don't Tell The Bride have been left speechless after a 19-year-old bride to be whose behaviour caused producers to step in and cancel the wedding.

Shanise and fiance Yanis, 23, from Birmingham appeared on the show on Sunday and viewers were horrified to witness the controlling behaviour displayed on the episode.

The couple were hoping to get married on the show but Shanise's controlling behaviour which displayed many "red flags" caused her to break the rules, as she snooped through her partner's emails when she wasn't meant to have any insight into what he was planning for the big day.

Many called the young couple's relationship "toxic" as the 19-year-old admitted she was controlling, telling the camera: "I do wear the trousers in the house. I give him what he can cope with, then I do the rest."

She added thats she tracks her fiancé's location and always knows where he is, saying: "I always try to keep a record of what Yanis is doing and his whereabouts.

"I feel my anxiety is going to go through the rooftops not knowing what Yanis is up to."

The couple were hoping to get married on the show with a free £13k. Picture: E4

Twitter was full of ranging comments about how controlling and immature Shanise was, with many calling for him to dump her as she ruined the wedding single-handedly.

One said: "Watching Don't Tell The Bride tonight has irritated me so much! The bride fully admitted to knowing his whereabouts 24/7, being controlling and having full access to his emails.

"If that was the other way round people would be telling her to get of the relationship."

They’ve just CANCELLED a wedding on #donttellthebride?!?! I didn’t think that would ever actually happen?! — Zoe Forsey (@ZoeForsey) October 6, 2019

Here's some of the relationship red flags from tonight's #donttellthebride ;

- checked his emails

- controlling him

- no trust

- made him change plans

- no remorse & laughed about consequences of her actions

- selfishness

- sabotaged the plans to maintain control

- kept lying — Alex Xander 🦇🏳️‍🌈 (@Art_by_Alex1995) October 6, 2019

Another said: "That episode of #donttellthebride was perfect to show during #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth as the bride's controlling behaviour was setting off so many relationship red flags."

When they found out that Shanise's snooping had been busted by the show's producers, they filmed the confrontation and them letting both parties know separately.

She broke down after being told the wedding was cancelled. Picture: E4

Yanis was shocked when he found out from the producers. Picture: E4

She has no trust... why get upset... you broke the rules and you’re lucky they haven’t asked for the £13k back?! #donttellthebride — Hayley Neal (@Hayley_Neal) October 6, 2019

The bride to be broke down in tears when she found out but viewers weren't having any of it - she was to blame after all.

One said: "I feel sorry for him because she couldn’t just leave him to do it"

It looks like Yanis has a whale of a time though, as he went to Paris, which is where the wedding was meant to be, with one of his best friends instead and joked about it on Instagram.