'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts

The woman demanded guests spend at least £300 in the shock post (stock images). Picture: Getty

The unnamed bride demanded a new car and tiles for her entire house in the controversial list

A bride has been blasted for demanding guests spend around £300 each on gifts for her upcoming wedding.

And, even more shockingly, she told guests to 'consult her first' before deviating from the list.

She posted her demands to Facebook, writing: "Hey everyone!!

"So we are all aware that my wedding is coming up in October!!!!

"I've already sent out all the invitations. Meaning most of you have gotten them! Thanks for those who have RSVP'd already. If you have not, then please RSVP by Sunday otherwise we're not going to be able to have you.

The bride shared an unusual list of demands for her wedding guests (stock image). Picture: Getty

"That being said, I would like to announce our gift registry to everyone!! To all those coming to my wedding, there are a list of gifts that you can bring. You MUST choose from the list or consult me first.

"There are no exceptions."

The list includes the following:

"1. Any KitchenMaid appliaces over $350, this does NOT mean regular kitchen items like an apron or a spatula. I'm talking about their stand mixer, blender, etc.

"2. Any Gucci or Louis Vuitton purses. Other purses are allowed but please consult me first.

"3. Any clothes OVER $400 from Calvin Klein, Moschino, or Nora's.

"4. New floor tiles for the entire house (I know this is a bit of a stretch but I'd gladly appreciate it)

"5. A new car or a new trim for my car, or anything in relation to the car

"6. $400 or more gift cards to any of the following places: Fifth Sak's Avenue, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Whole Foods, Sprouts, maybe even JCPenny. Other places are acceptable but please talk to me first.

"7. Any Korean or Asian beauty products totalling $400 or more.

"8. Any HIGH CLASS paintings or decorations totalling $400 or more.

"9. A cash gift of $400 or more."

She adds at the bottom: "I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts. I'll accept slightly lower amounts as long as you tell me first."

The list was published on Reddit, and readers were shocked by her demands.

One person commented: "It's so strange to me for a woman to contort what should be an intimate moment of commitment in front of loved ones into a day to worship her as a princess and lavish her with praise and gifts."

