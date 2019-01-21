Ben Mitchell is returning to Eastenders with a brand new actor

Harry Reid was the last actor to portray Phil Mitchell's son Ben, and will now be replaced by Max Bowden. Picture: BBC

Max Bowden will be the FIFTH actor to take on the role of the troubled son of Phil Mitchell.

Eastenders bosses have announced that Ben Mitchell will be returning to Albert Square and this time around will be played by Waterloo Road star Max Bowden, 24.

Max Bowden is joining the cast of Eastenders. Picture: BBC

The character of Ben was last seen a whole year ago, fleeing the country after stealing money from Aiden's heist only to get to France and find the money was gone.

By that point, he had already committed to a life away from the East End...so what has brought him back to Walford in 2019?

Read more: Eastenders is getting a gay bar to represent London's diversity

Eastenders' senior executive producer Kate Oates said: “A character like Ben, with his rich history, ‘complicated’ family and complex psychology, is pure gold.

"With Max in the role, we will be exploring the aspects of Ben’s character that have been allowed to develop during his time away from the Square: unfettered by old loyalties, and out of the long shadow of his father, Phil.”

Harry Reid as Ben Mitchell. Picture: BBC

The last time Ben Mitchell was seen in Walford he was played by Harry Reid who took on the role in 2014.

Eastenders fans will be excited to see the return of Ben as the character has been involved in some of the most gripping storylines of the decade including the death of Heather Trott and his fake relationship with Abi Branning to cover for his sexuality.

