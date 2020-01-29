EastEnders’ Bex Fowler dramatic exit confirmed as actress Jasmine Armfield quits soap after five years

29 January 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 11:53

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jasmine Armfield has confirmed she’ll be leaving the BBC soap in 2020.

It’s been a huge few weeks on EastEnders following the Phil and Sharon Mitchell drama.

And now there’s even bigger news for the BBC soap, as it’s been revealed Bex Fowler will be leaving in dramatic fashion.

The character has been played by Jasmine Fowler since January 2014, but she has now revealed she is quitting after five years.

Speaking to The Sun, the 21-year-old said: “I've had such a fantastic time playing Bex Fowler and loved being part of EastEnders but now feels like the right time to try something new.

"I've made friends for life working on the show and shall miss them all."

When your hair is so greasy you can fry an egg on it.🥳

The soap's executive producer Jon Sen, added: "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with Jasmine.

Read More: EastEnders’ Whitney Dean spoilers: What to look out for as Leo King storyline meets dramatic finale

"She's brought something incredibly special to the role of Bex and we will all miss her – both as a friend and colleague.

"We wish her the best of luck for the future."

Bex - who is the daughter of Sonia and Martin Fowler - was part of one of the soap's biggest storylines of 2019 as she attempted suicide in heartbreaking scenes.

Read More: Eastenders star Jessie Wallace suspended by BBC soap for 'incident' during filming

She was also left devastated when her boyfriend Shakil was brutally stabbed in a gang attack, and was bullied by teens Alexandra and Madison.

Her last scenes are set to play out next month, which could coincide with the huge 35th anniversary episodes, where at least one major character will die during a boat party.

The week of special episodes in February will take place on the River Thames and is set to ‘go down in EastEnders history”.

Producer Jon Sen previously revealed: "For the 35th anniversary, we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.”

"This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history."

