EastEnders’ Whitney Dean spoilers: What to look out for as Leo King storyline meets dramatic finale

By Naomi Bartram

Whitney Dean is determined to put a stop to her stalker.

EastEnders' Whitney Dean has faced a dramatic few weeks after she found out the true identity of evil Leo King.

But as he still refuses to leave her alone, here’s everything you can expect from the next few episodes…

What happens with Whitney and Leo?

After it was revealed that Leo (Tom Wells), is the son of peodophile Tony King, he has become obsessed with his dad’s victim.

While Whitney (Shona McGarty) has tried to move on, Leo has refused to leave her alone and she’s been been left fearing for her safety.

Leo granned Whitney on Monday. Picture: BBC

Things then went a step further when Leo turned up at The Albert and ended up grabbing Whitney on Monday evening.

Read More: Eastenders star Jessie Wallace suspended by BBC soap for 'incident' during filming

Thankfully, Kush (Davood Ghadami) soon arrived to help, but as the men scuffled, Leo accidentally ended up falling off the balcony.

And it didn't take long before the police caught up with Kush and he could now face charges as a result of the accident.

In scenes set to air this evening, Whitney confesses to Kat (Jesse Wallace) that Leo has stolen the log book she’s been using to build up a stalking case against him.

Read More: Hollyoaks spoilers: Ex-EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood joins soap as mystery villain

Wracked with guilt, Whitney vows to put things right for the whole family, but little sister Tiffany warns her to be careful.

Ignoring Tiffany's advice, she takes drastic action, but has Whitney gone too far?

Does Leo King die in EastEnders?

It’s not yet been revealed whether Leo will die from the balcony plunge.

Who is Leo King?

Leo King turned up on the Square last autumn as a paralegal, when Bianca (Patsy Palmer) returned.

He was later revealed to be the son of Tony King who groomed Whitney when she was just 12.

He was eventually arrested when Bianca found out and ended up being convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison, where he committed suicide.