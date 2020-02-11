EastEnders' boat party spoilers: Phil Mitchell left fighting for his life against Keanu Taylor in shock anniversary trailer

By Naomi Bartram

An explosive new EastEnders trailer has revealed Keanu Taylor will go head-to-head with soap veteran Phil Mitchell.

Things will take a turn for the worse on EastEnders over the next few weeks as the Walford residents aboard a boat on the Thames.

But in true soap style, the drama soon kicks off as the boat begins to sink, leaving at least one character fighting for their life.

And in an explosive new trailer, the BBC soap has teased the moment Keanu Taylor faces a final showdown with Phil Mitchell and his son Ben.

After discovering that Keanu (Danny Walters) is still alive, Phil (Steve McFaddon) and Ben (Max Bowden) are determined to get revenge during the party which is being held to celebrate the Queen Vic.

Phil Mitchell will go head to head with Keanu Taylor. Picture: BBC

With Keanu blackmailing Ben for £100,000 in return for kidnapped Callum Highway's release, Phil makes a return to the UK to settle things once and for all.

Read More: EastEnders Peter Beale return spoilers: First look as new actor Dayle Hudson arrives for 35th anniversary

In the clip, the men can be seen trading blows while water engulfs the boat around them.

Other dramatic scenes see Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) dragging Linda (Kellie Bright) to safety after she got too drunk at the party.

Read More: EastEnders boat party spoilers: First look as Linda Carter destroys her family during deadly 35th anniversary

The couple are trapped under deck on the ship and Linda looks to be bleeding.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is also in danger as he can be seen wandering the corridors of the sinking boat while trying to find someone, before smacking a fire extinguisher into a door to free himself.

Linda and Mick Carter are in danger at EastEnders' boat party. Picture: BBC

Elsewhere, two people can be seen falling into the icy Thames, while paramedics struggle to bring somebody back to life.

And it looks as though fans of the show are excited for the drama to unfold, as one wrote on Twitter: “YES! I live for this intensity! Going to be the most epic week, right? #EastEnders”

“I'm so scared for Keanu I really hope that he doesn't get killed off,” said another, while a third added: “Looks like the sequel to Titanic with the way this trailer is set out, genuinely like a movie! I really can't wait for next week. #EastEnders.”

This comes after The Sun revealed that one character will fall into the river and die during the special week of episodes.

A source told the publication: "Where better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

EastEnders 35th anniversary week begins on February 17th on BBC One.