EastEnders boat party spoilers: First look as Linda Carter destroys her family during deadly 35th anniversary

BBC bosses have given a sneak peek at what's to come from EastEnders' 35th anniversary.

EastEnders favourite couple Linda and Mick Carter have faced a tough few months, as their marriage continues to spiral out of control.

But following weeks of arguments over Linda’s drinking, it seems that the worst is yet to come during the soap’s extra special 35th anniversary week.

The huge storyline - due to air at the end of February - will see chaos erupt as Walford residents enjoy a boat party after the Queen Vic won pub of the year.

Shown across four episodes, lots of plots will tie together as one big character is set to lose their life.

Linda gets drunk at the EastEnders boat party. Picture: BBC

Now, BBC bosses have confirmed that Mick and Linda could be at the centre of the dramatic scenes as Linda makes a fool of herself in front of her nearest and dearest.

After Linda asked Mick for a divorce, the couple are at their lowest ebb leaving Mick in no mood to celebrate.

And as the boat sets sail, Linda continues to drink and embarrass her family, leaving Mick at a loss of what to do. Is this the end of Mick and Linda?

The anniversary week will also feature the return of Keanu Taylor as he comes back for revenge on Phil Mitchell.

Peter Beale (played by another new actor) is also back, while other characters confirmed to be on the boat include Tina Carter, Kat Moon, Bex Fowler, Kush Kazemi, Jack Branning, Max Branning and Dotty Cotton.

Whitney Dean is also there as she struggles to deal with her stalker Leo King back on the Square.

With a major death looming over Albert Square, Linda actress Kellie has teased the possibility of her character being killed off.

Appearing on This Morning, she admitted it was "the most epic week I have ever been involved in on the show".

"It centres around a party on a boat on the Thames, and I get wet," she said.

As Phillip Schofield went on to raise the possibility of someone being killed off, the actress teased: "It might be me, it might be me!"