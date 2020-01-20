EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor’s return spoilers: What to look out for as shock death is teased

Keanu Taylor is returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders is set to get very dramatic as Keanu Taylor returns to Walford - but when is he back, and will Callum Highway die?

New EastEnders spoilers tease trouble in store for Callum Highway as he is kidnapped by Keanu Taylor.

At the moment, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) thinks that Keanu (Danny Walters) is dead, after Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) faked his murder.

But with pregnant Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) set to discover the truth about her lover from Linda on Monday’s episode, it’s only a matter of time before Keanu is back on The Square.

Here’s everything we know about his return…

Sharon Mitchell is out for revenge. Picture: BBC

When is Keanu Taylor returning to EastEnders?

Keanu is set to make his comeback for the 35th anniversary special, and is desperate to make the Mitchells pay for trying to kill him.

Wanting to hit him where it hurts, the mechanic kidnaps Callum (Tony Clay).

Thankfully, Ben, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Stuart (Ricky Champ) manage to find Callum and an ambulance is called - but will someone end up losing their lives in the drama?

An insider told The Daily Star Sunday: “Ben got Martin to kill Keanu after he got both his sister Louise and stepmum Sharon pregnant. He told dad Phil he’d sort it but as viewers know, Martin helped fake Keanu’s death and he had no choice but to flee the country.

“But he looks set to return and have his revenge on Ben ahead of the soap’s explosive 35th on February 19 which also coincides with the birth of his baby with Sharon. The week’s going to be huge and will see at least one character killed off as locals attend a boat party down the river Thames.”

Who will die on EastEnders?

It’s not yet been revealed who will be killed off in the 35th anniversary special, but it’s been reported that the character will fall into the London river from a party boat.

A source told The Sun: "Where better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

Eastenders producer Jon Sen previously opened up about wanting a dramatic 35th anniversary special, saying: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years."