Dot Cotton's granddaughter Dotty is set to return to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

By Emma Clarke

Nasty Nick's sprog is set to return to the soap soon - wreaking havoc on Albert Square.

Ten years ago, EastEnders' little terror Dotty Cotton graced our screens, as she met her grandmother, Dot (June Brown), for the very first time.

Back then, Dotty had more of a Wednesday Addams kinda vibe - but this time round, she's lost the plaits and is prepping for university.

EastEnders boss Jon Sen revealed to The Sun that Dotty will be returning "with a bang."

And while original actress Molly Conlin has stepped down, her replacement is Milly Zero, who is best known for playing Hannah in CBBC's All At Sea.

Speaking about the role, Milly commented: “I am honestly so excited to be playing Dotty Cotton and joining the E20 family, especially playing alongside June Brown, who I have been watching on my telly since I was a young girl.

“Her and Dotty have such an interesting relationship to explore with a complicated history, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. It all feels very surreal and I am buzzing already.”

Previously, Dotty turned up to Dot's house with her dad "Nasty" Nick, wreaking havoc by playing pranks on her grandma and the late Jim Branning.

In 2009, Dotty's mum Sandy - who was presumed dead - rocked up on the Square looking for her daughter. Reluctantly, Dot Cotton let her granddaughter go.

While we don't know exactly what Dotty will be doing upon her return, it's set to be explosive.