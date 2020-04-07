Who is lawyer Ritchie Scott on EastEnders and what do we know about actress Sian Webber?

Ritchie Scott is back on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Ritchie Scott in EastEnders, will she get Phil Mitchell out of prison and what do we know about actress Sian Webber?

Phil Mitchell’s hot shot lawyer Ritchie Scott made a surprise return to EastEnders this week.

But as the Walford legend told Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that his dad was holding his hands up to the boat crash, she also revealed she had been sacked by Phil (Steve McFaddon).

While Phil was being interviewed by the police over the boat crash which caused Dennis’ death, he refused to take his lawyers advice and started getting angry with Ritchie (Sian Webber).

Ritchie Scott is advising Phil Mitchell. Picture: BBC

When she slammed: "Speak to me like that again and you’ll be digging your way out of prison with a spoon," furious Phil sacked her on the spot.

But who is Ritchie Scott and what do we know about actress Sian Webber who plays her?

Read More: Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years? How the soap's TV schedule has changed

Who is Phil Mitchell’s lawyer Ritchie Scott?

Ritchie Scott is Phil Mitchell’s trusted lawyer who he hires to get him out of trouble.

She first appeared in 2005 when she was hired by Peggy Mitchell (Barabara Windsor) ahead of Phil’s trial for armed robbery, before advising Phil’s sister Sam after she was arrested for killing Den Watts.

Ritchie has also helped various other Walford residents including Sonia Fowler when she was suspected of killing mother-in-law Pauline, and Bobby Beale who murdered his sister Lucy.

The lawyer helped Ben Mitchell when he hit Heather Trott over the head with a picture frame.

She was last seen on The Square back in 2019 when she helped Phil change his will after his liver transplant.

More recently, she represented Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) after he was accused of shooting Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ).

Who is actress Sian Webber and what else has she been in?

Ritchie is played by British actress Sian Webber who is 61-years-old.

Other than EastEnders, she’s appeared in Howard’s Way, Dangerfield, Pie in the Sky, The Bill, Bad Girls, Casualty, Holby City, Doctors, Silent Witness and Waterloo Road.

She has played three different characters in Holby City, most recently seen in 2018’s Into The Light episode.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?