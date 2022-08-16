Inside EastEnders star Matthew Morrison's life away from Tara Misu character

16 August 2022, 08:26

Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders
Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Felix Baker in EastEnders and what do we know about Matthew Morrison? Find out everything...

EastEnders fans have recently been introduced to Felix Baker, the younger son of Mitch's (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook).

Felix is also Albert Square’s very first drag queen, Tara Misu, and is already bringing plenty of fun and excitement to Walford.

But who plays Felix in EastEnders and what else has newcomer Matthew Morrison been in?

Matthew Morrison has joined EastEnders
Matthew Morrison has joined EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Felix in Eastenders?

Felix is played by Matthew Morrison, who joined the National Youth Theatre at a young age.

After landing his role in EastEnders, Matthew said it's been a ‘privilege’ to take on the role of a drag artist.

"Drag is an artform that I really admire and I take my hat off to everyone that does it," he told Digital Spy.

"My God, when I saw myself after my make-up was done, I was over the moon! It’s so fun. When you are in drag your confidence grows as you are taking on this new persona."

In a behind-the-scenes video posted to the show’s Instagram, the 30-year-old actor also added: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders.

“It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

There is a new family in EastEnders
There is a new family in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Matthew even got some tips from real-life drag queen Vinegar Strokes, who was on season one of Drag Race UK.

"Vinegar’s gorgeous, and so full of helpful information. It’s really nice to speak to someone who knows that they’re doing and has been performing in drag for as long as they have been," he said.

What else has Matthew Morrison been in?

Matthew studied at Queen Mary University and graduated in 2015 with a BSc in Mathematics, before getting a MSc in Maths the following year.

During his time at university, Matthew became involved in the Queen Mary Theatre Company and performed at many festivals including Edinburgh Fringe.

He has also starred in short feature films such as Youth Condemn and Upon the Edge.

