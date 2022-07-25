EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

Adam Woodyatt is now selling vegan food after packing in his role as Ian Beale almost two years ago.

Former EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is seemingly trying out a completely different career path.

The Ian Beale actor gave up his role on the soap two years ago, before starring on I’m A Celebrity.

But now Adam, 54, is helping to run a plant-based street food trailer with catering company Kilty & Co.

Working at car festival Carfest North, he was in charge of helping out chef Eddie Kilty by adding garnish to his dishes out front.

Adam Woodyatt is serving at a vegan food stall. Picture: Instagram

Adam could be seen smiling while wearing a green branded T-shirt and a camouflage hat as he spoke to the crowd using a microphone.

He shared the news on Instagram, writing: "For the tastiest vegan food at @carfestevent head over to @thekiltandmitt opposite Chef Demo Stage in foodfest.

"@adamwoodyatt is on the garnish and @kiltye26 is in the kitchen. You wont believe 100% plant based food can taste this good."

The actor was also spotted serving customers at Pub In The Park in Wimbledon earlier this year.

Adam Woodyatt quit his role as Ian Beale two years ago. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Adam admitted he doesn't see himself returning to Walford as Ian anytime soon.

Asked on a podcast if he knew whether he would return to the soap, Adam replied: "No. [I've] genuinely got no idea.

"They've not asked, I've not asked them."

"I think at the moment [Ian Beale's] on the Circle Line. He can't work out where to get off, [he's] just going round.

"He found a night tube and he stayed on it. I haven't got a clue what's going to happen."

The 53-year-old left EastEnders back in 2020 so he could do some stage work, which was extended due to Covid cancellations.

He then appeared on I’m A Celebrity the following year alongside Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, before finishing in sixth place.

While Adam is no longer under contract to the BBC, he said on The One Show that he hasn't completely ruled out returning.

He said: "Well I am off to do a theatre tour.

"I was supposed to start it in January, then it was April, then it was June, finally we are starting in July, in Leicester, before going all around the country, all the way up until the end of October."