EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

25 July 2022, 14:17 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 14:51

Adam Woodyatt is now selling vegan food after packing in his role as Ian Beale almost two years ago.

Former EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is seemingly trying out a completely different career path.

The Ian Beale actor gave up his role on the soap two years ago, before starring on I’m A Celebrity.

But now Adam, 54, is helping to run a plant-based street food trailer with catering company Kilty & Co.

Working at car festival Carfest North, he was in charge of helping out chef Eddie Kilty by adding garnish to his dishes out front.

Adam Woodyatt is serving at a vegan food stall
Adam Woodyatt is serving at a vegan food stall. Picture: Instagram

Adam could be seen smiling while wearing a green branded T-shirt and a camouflage hat as he spoke to the crowd using a microphone.

He shared the news on Instagram, writing: "For the tastiest vegan food at @carfestevent head over to @thekiltandmitt opposite Chef Demo Stage in foodfest.

"@adamwoodyatt is on the garnish and @kiltye26 is in the kitchen. You wont believe 100% plant based food can taste this good."

The actor was also spotted serving customers at Pub In The Park in Wimbledon earlier this year.

Adam Woodyatt quit his role as Ian Beale two years ago
Adam Woodyatt quit his role as Ian Beale two years ago. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Adam admitted he doesn't see himself returning to Walford as Ian anytime soon.

Asked on a podcast if he knew whether he would return to the soap, Adam replied: "No. [I've] genuinely got no idea.

"They've not asked, I've not asked them."

"I think at the moment [Ian Beale's] on the Circle Line. He can't work out where to get off, [he's] just going round.

"He found a night tube and he stayed on it. I haven't got a clue what's going to happen."

The 53-year-old left EastEnders back in 2020 so he could do some stage work, which was extended due to Covid cancellations.

He then appeared on I’m A Celebrity the following year alongside Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, before finishing in sixth place.

While Adam is no longer under contract to the BBC, he said on The One Show that he hasn't completely ruled out returning.

He said: "Well I am off to do a theatre tour.

"I was supposed to start it in January, then it was April, then it was June, finally we are starting in July, in Leicester, before going all around the country, all the way up until the end of October."

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders sign Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as they recast role
David Roepr played Geoff Barnes in EastEnders

Here’s where EastEnders’ Geoff Barnes actor David Roper is now
Shane Richie has said he was bankrupt before EastEnders

EastEnders' Shane Richie says he was bankrupt and selling his house before landing role
Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre
Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders

EastEnders introduce new villain Ravi Gulati to rival Phil Mitchell

Trending on Heart

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

Celebrities

The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Celebrities

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Celebrities

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?

Celebrities

Paddy and Christine have split

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce split

Celebrities

Merlin returned to First Dates

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths returns to series amid bowel cancer battle
Richard's final episode of Pointless aired earlier this week

Pointless star Richard Osman says emotional farewell to Alexander Armstrong in final episode
Stacey Solomon has transformed her garden ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon reveals transformation of Pickle Cottage ahead of wedding

Celebrities

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline

Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Celebrities

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Lifestyle