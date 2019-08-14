EastEnders fans go wild as Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden posts topless pic on Instagram

Ben Mitchell actor Max looks totally different. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders fans have gone wild after Max Bowden shared a picture of himself topless on holiday with his friend.

Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden has wowed EastEnders fans by sharing a topless photo of himself on Instagram.

The 24-year-old looks far cry from his troubled character in the cheeky snap which sees him posing with his pal without a top on.

And his followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Are you working out or something.”

Another simply said: “Fit”, while a third added: “What I would do for a date with this guy.”

The surprising snap comes after Max took a break in filming to jet off on holiday to Majorca.

While he was there, the actor met up with his EastEnders family - Steve McFadden, who plays his on-screen dad Phil Mitchell, Jamie Borthwick, aka Jay Brown, and Danny Waters who plays Keanu Taylor.

The pair posed for a string of photos while enjoying the sunshine, including one which sees the Albert Square boys lining up in front of the sea.

During their trip, the boys also met up with Danny’s onscreen mum Lorraine Stanley who plays Karen Taylor.

Max shared a photo of all them enjoying an intimate dinner, alongside the caption: "Living our best life in Majorca."

While the star might be enjoying his time away from work, back on the BBC soap, Ben Mitchell is facing a tough few weeks as his dad Phil returns from hospital.

Phil was brutally whacked over the head with a wrench by Stacey Fowler, but after she went on the run, Ben tried to pin the attack on Keanu which led him to also flee Walford.

But with hardman Phil on the mend, he heads back home to seek revenge - and Ben is in the firing line.

The drama starts when Phil confronts his son about an argument he had with Jay while he was in hospital.

Jay was forced to stop Ben from murdering his dad by unplugging his oxygen flow last week, and the pair ended up in a huge row.

Scared that his family will find out the truth, Ben rushes round to to warn Jay about how much he knows, but Phil manages to get there first and quizzes him about what happened.

Will Jay land Ben in it by letting on what really went on in the hospital?