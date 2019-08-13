EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell in danger as Phil seeks revenge over shock attack

Is Ben Mitchell in danger? Picture: BBC

EastEnders star Ben Mitchell is set to face the wrath of his dad Phil as he returns from hospital.

EastEnders’ hardman Phil Mitchell hasn’t had an easy ride lately after he was brutally whacked over the head with a spanner by Stacey Fowler.

The shock attack led a terrified Stacey (Lacey Turner) to flee Walford to avoid jail.

But after Ben tried to frame Keanu Taylor (Danny Waters) for the crime, he was also forced to run away, taking Phil’s daughter Louise with him.

And with Phil (Steve McFadden) set to return to the Square next week, now he’s determined to find out the truth and track down his pregnant daughter.

The drama starts when Ben (Max Bowden) throws a surprise party for his dad’s return home, but Phil is far from impressed.

Phil Michell returns back from hospital next week. Picture: BBC

After everyone leaves, he confronts his son about the argument he had with Jay (Jamie Borthwick) at the hospital.

Jay was forced to stop Ben from unplugging his dad’s oxygen flow last week, and the pair ended up in a huge row with neither aware that Phil was waking up from his coma.

Scared that his dad will uncover his lies, Ben denies the argument and rushes round to to warn Jay about how much he knows.

Unfortunately, Phil manages to get there first and quizzes Jay about what really happened. BBC viewers will have to wait and see if Jay tells the truth.

Determined to get to the bottom of things, it’s not long before Phil then charges round to confront Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) after remembering some crucial details about the attack.

Phil confronts Kat Slater when he returns home. Picture: BBC

Will Ben and Kat find themselves in grave danger when the truth finally comes out?

Elsewhere in the soap, Mel Owen will be left shaken when she discovers her killer son Hunter has managed to escape from prison.

At the start of the week, Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) reveals that Hunter – who shot and killed Ray Kelly in disturbing scenes at the start of the year – is being moved to another prison.

She's shocked when she then gets a visit from the police who tell her that Hunter (Charlie Winter) has escaped.

Hunter Owen is set to return in summer. Picture: BBC

And his return to The Square is going to be nothing short of dramatic as it was revealed last month that the villain would be killed off this Autumn.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that Hunter is set to be murdered after returning in late summer, as a source told them: "It's a big decision to kill off a major character, but producers are confident this will be great telly. Hunter’s death is going to rock Albert Square.

"There will be plenty to keep viewers hooked. Hunter’s final weeks on Albert Square will be anything but dull."