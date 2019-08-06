EastEnders fans go wild over Phil Mitchell actor's holiday photos with co-stars

Steve McFadden is currently enjoying a lads holiday with his co-stars. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans can't get enough of Phil Mitchell's holiday photos as the EastEnders cast enjoyed a trip together in Majorca.

EastEnders legend Steve McFadden has sent fans wild after being snapped on a lads' holiday with his co-stars in Majorca.

The 60-year-old - who plays Phil Mitchell - joined his on-screen son Max Bowden, 24, (Ben), as well as Jamie Borthwick, 25, (Jay Brown), and Danny Walters, 26, (Keanu Taylor).

Taking to his Instagram page, Max shared a photo of the Walford residents looking relaxed as they hung out together in the Spanish seaside resort.

He wrote alongside it: "Living our best life in Majorca."

But while all four men are a far cry from their characters in the sunny snap, followers couldn’t get enough of Steve’s unusually laid-back outfit of shorts, a white shirt and a baseball cap.

"Phil Mitchell in holiday clothes is the best thing I’ve seen on Instagram,” one person wrote.

Another joked: "Took me a good five mins to realise that wasn't a random red faced stranger you were standing with, but Phil f***ing Mitchell!!"

“That’s a squad if I’ve ever seen one 😍😍,” said a third.

Referring to Steve’s current storyline, which recently saw Phil hit over the head by Stacey Fowler, a fourth added: “This is the best photo ever. So I see Phil’s survived his wrench to the head 😂👀”

The actors shared a string of other photos from their trip, including one which sees Jamie sunbathing in his trunks on a boat, while Steve is stood behind him wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and sunglasses.

Another sees the whole gang chilling out around a dinner table, where they were joined by Karen Taylor actress Lorraine Stanley.

Sharing the photo herself, she wrote: "Good times with @markyp1977 @danny_walters @jamie_b10 @bowden5 & Matt..Thankyou for a lovely evening #mallorca #majorca #palmanova".

While the boys seem to be enjoying each other’s company off-screen, back on the BBC soap Phil is currently fighting for his life after Stacey hit him on the head with a wrench.

Ben later threatened the Slater family when he found them standing over Phil’s body, before framing Keanu for the attack.

Will Phil survive, or is his luck finally up?