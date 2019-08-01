Eastenders spoilers: Stacey Fowler's shock exit storyline REVEALED after Phil Mitchell attack?

By Naomi Bartram

With actress Lacey Turner set to leave EastEnders – how will her character Stacey Slater exit the soap?

EastEnders viewers were horrified earlier this week as they watched Stacey Fowler whack Phil Mitchell over the head in the Arches.

In an explosive showdown between Kat (Jessie Wallace), Martin (James Bye) and Stacey (Lacey Turner), Albert Square’s hardman Phil (Steve McFaddon) was left for dead in the brutal attack.

And with actress Lacey Turner currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her baby daughter Dusty Violet Kay, viewers have been left wondering how the 30-year-old will exit the show.

Well, it's not looking good for Phil, who gets rushed to hospital in an ambulance and immediately taken into intensive care.

Depending on what happens to him, Stacey could be looking at an assault charge or even find herself up for murder if she’s found out.

Getting a six to nine month sentence would see Lacey’s maternity leave out, so she might come clean and do the time.

There’s also a possibility that Stacey will scarper before she gets found out, just as she did after being framed for stabbing Janine Butcher.

And she previously fled to South America all the way back in 2010 when it was suspected that she’d hit Archie Mitchell with a snow globe.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s relationship with Martin is also put to the test as she becomes more uncomfortable with ex Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Ruby’s (Louisa Lytton) romance.

After a VERY awkward double date between Stacey, Martin, Ruby and Max, things go from bad to worse when the foursome are unable to remain civil to one another.

Could this be the catalyst behind Stacey’s exit?

Back in the real world, Lacey recently welcomed ‘miracle’ baby Dusty into the world with husband Matt Kay.

Speaking to OK! magazine about the reason behind the name, 31-year-old Lacey said: “It wasn’t on our original list but we did an internet search for ‘pretty girls’ names’ and we both said it at the same time!

“Her middle name is Violet, which I also love. We’ve had mixed reactions, people either think it’s really cool or they don’t really know what to say!”