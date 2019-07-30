EastEnders fans shocked as Sharon Mitchell's baby daddy FINALLY revealed as Keanu Taylor

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders' biggest love triangle just got a whole lot more complicated as Sharon Mitchell found out the father of her unborn baby.

After weeks of waiting, EastEnders viewers finally found out the identity of Sharon Mitchell's baby daddy.

In scenes aired last night, the pregnant soap star received the results of her paternity test which revealed whether husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) or lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Waters) is the father of her unborn child.

As Sharon (Letitia Dean) nervously opened up the letter, potential new father Keanu and her step daughter Louise were just metres away in the kitchen.

And in a classic ‘Enders twist , the test revealed that Phil was definitely not her unborn baby's father – meaning Keanu now has two babies on the way.

Sharon is devastated by the truth. Picture: BBC

The letter said: "The alleged father, Philip Mitchell, is excluded as the biological father of the unborn baby."

Clearly devastated, Sharon fell into Phil’s arms after reading the results, but disguised her emotions by claiming her recent blood tests had come back fine.

And fans at home were shocked by the revelations, as one wrote on Twitter: "I don't know what Sharon should do because it is one big mess!"

Another said: "So Sharon is 100% pregnant with Keanu’s baby then. Can’t wait until Phil finds out!"

Elsewhere in the episode, keen to get rid of the evidence, expectant mum Sharon put the letter in a plastic bag and threw it in the bin.

Unfortunately, Sharon could be rumbled after Bailey picked out the plastic bag from the bin as part of her recycling project, before dumping it at The Arches to teach Phil a lesson for not taking care of the environment.

Will Phil finally discover the truth, or will it be Keanu who uncovers Sharon’s lies first?

And this isn’t the only drama the Mitchell family are set to face this week, as brutally Phil is attacked and left for dead in tonight’s episode.

The TV hardman is rushed to hospital after someone on the Square violently lashes out and hits him over the head.

BBC bosses have already rounded up potential suspects including Kat Slater and even his own son Ben Mitchell.

But another fan theory is that Phil finds out about his wife’s affair and comes to blows with cheating Keanu.

A source recently told The Sun: “Phil will go on a bloody rampage when he learns the truth, especially as Keanu has also got Phil’s daughter Louise pregnant.

“The randy lothario has knocked up Phil’s wife and his daughter!”

EastEnders continues on BBC One tonight at 7:30pm.