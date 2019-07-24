Ross Kemp teases acting return as he says ‘never say never’ to EastEnders comeback

By Naomi Bartram

The former EastEnders actor has revealed he isn't opposed to making a comeback as Grant Mitchell.

Ross Kemp has spent the last few years exploring hard-hitting issues such as terrorism and gang violence in a series of powerful documentaries.

And his latest ITV series, ‘Living with…’, will take a look into the overlooked issues of homelessness, young carers, knife crime and online gambling.

But while the 55-year-old has established himself as a presenter and documentary maker, he’s now revealed he’d love to return to acting.

Ross played Albert Square’s hardman Grant Mitchell on EastEnders between 1990-99, and then again for short stints in 2005 and 2016. He’s also had roles in TV series such as In Defence, A Line in the Sand and Ultimate Force.

Ross has played Grant Mitchell since 1990. Picture: BBC

Read More: Suspects of Phil Mitchell's savage attack in EastEnders revealed

Speaking about returning to his passion, he told us: “People have asked me would I, and I’ve said of course I would.

“I enjoy making documentaries but I also trained for three years as a classical actor. Whether I can still act or not I don’t know."

He added: “I love making documentaries as I love being in a very small team, but I also love acting so you know what, if you get an opportunity to do things in life that you love then I think you should grasp it because life is short.”

When asked whether he’d ever make a return The Square to reprise his role as Phil Mitchell’s brother, he added: “I wouldn’t say anything, I would never rule out anything.”

Read More: EastEnders' Kim Fox to leave Albert Square as actress Tameka Empson wants to 'take a break' from soap

Potential EastEnders return aside, Ross explained to us why he’s fighting to put some overlooked issues back in the headlines with his latest factual TV series.

While covering the problem of homelessness, Ross braved sub-zero temperatures in Cardiff to understand the struggles many rough sleepers go through everyday.

In each of the other 30 minute episodes, Ross focuses on a different topic as he travels across the country to meet people living with some of the biggest issues currently affecting Britain.

Ross sleeps rough in Cardiff to better understand the issue of homelessness. Picture: ITV

And with four children - including two-year-old twin daughters - the actor explained how being a dad has played on his mind.

“This is the country my children are going to grow up in and I don’t want them to be scared,” he told us, adding: “Hopefully they won’t have to look after me or become addicted to online gambling.”

Ross Kemp Living With Homelessness airs on ITV on Thursday 25 July at 7.30pm.