EastEnders' Lacey Turner and husband Matt Kay name their baby daughter Dusty Violet Kay

Lacey Turner has introduced her baby to the world. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC actress has introduced her newborn daughter to the world and revealed the sweet name she has given her.

Just a few weeks after giving birth, EastEnders star Lacey Turner has revealed the adorable name she’s given to her newborn daughter.

The actress - who plays Stacey Slater - welcomed the tot with her husband Matt Kay on July 12, and now the pair have revealed they’ve called her Dusty Violet Kay.

Speaking to OK! magazine about the reason behind the name, 31-year-old Lacey said: “It wasn’t on our original list but we did an internet search for ‘pretty girls’ names’ and we both said it at the same time!

“Her middle name is Violet, which I also love. We’ve had mixed reactions, people either think it’s really cool or they don’t really know what to say!”

Matt added: "The only other Dusty I know is Dusty Springfield. We do like Dusty Springfield but she wasn’t named after her!”

The 30-year-old actress and her husband Matt - who wed in Ibiza in 2017, after meeting as teenagers - tragically lost two babies before they conceived Dusty.

Speaking about suffering a miscarriage two years ago, Lacey said: "We first fell pregnant straight away in October 2017, a month after our wedding. We were so excited and were thinking of baby names and then in December, when I was seven weeks pregnant, I lost it.

"I started bleeding at home and we went to the hospital and they told me I wasn't pregnant anymore. I was heartbroken.

"It felt like my whole world had fallen to pieces."

After falling pregnant again last year, Lacey admitted she had 12 scans on her bump in her first 19 weeks.

"I can't wait to nurture our baby – we've dreamed of having a family for so long," she revealed in february,” before adding: “When you've lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat - we've had about 12 scans."