EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Is Danny Dyer leaving?

Is Mick Carter leaving EastEnders? Here's what we know about Danny Dyer's character...

Mick Carter has been struggling in EastEnders this week, after his abuser Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) arrived in Walford.

And after an almighty argument in the Queen Vic, he then decided it was better if he left The Square for a while.

This has left viewers wondering whether actor Danny Dyer has exited EastEnders for good or whether he will be back.

So, has Mick Carter left EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

Is Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

Mick Carter announced his decision to go and stay with his son Lee (Danny Hatchard) for a while, but he is not leaving Walford.

Mick Carter is not leaving EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Since Katy arrived on the Square, Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) has noticed Mick hasn’t been himself, so she decided to convince Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to give him a shift at the pub.

Read More: Who is Katy Lewis in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Simone Lahbib?

But as Mick started to feel at home behind the bar, things became tense when Shirley (Linda Henry) arrived and mentioned Katy.

In a fit of rage, Mick smashed a bottle and got into a huge row with Ian, who told him it was Tina who’d got him work at the Vic.

As Tina attempted to comfort Mick after the incident, Mick revealed he’s going to stay with Lee for a few days.

This comes after EastEnders’ bosses revealed Danny Dyer’s character will be at the centre of the tragic historic abuse storyline.

Katy Lewis has arrived in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Over the coming months, the soap will explore how Mick's past has impacted his mental health.

Mick suffered sexual abuse at the hands of his care worker Katy when he was just 12-years-old, which seemingly resulted in the birth of their daughter Frankie.

EastEnders has worked with charities Survivors UK and the NSPCC to ensure the issue has been handled sensitively.

Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "Viewers have always been aware that Mick spent many years in care, which has been the cause of his fractured relationship with Shirley but now the audience will discover just why Mick’s childhood has been so traumatic.

"This storyline will see Mick having to confront the demons of his past, something he has desperately tried to avoid for many years and face up to the realisation that he experienced abuse whilst he was in care.

"Our work with SurvivorsUK and NSPCC has been vital in informing and grounding Mick’s story very much in reality. We hope this storyline will help to challenge the perceptions, the stigma and the shame - particularly experienced by male survivors."

If you have been affected by the storyline, the NSPCC Helpline can be reached on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

The SurvivorsUK National Online Helpline for Male Survivors can be reached from 12pm – 8pm every day on their website at http://survivorsuk.org.

Now Read: EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Mick comes face-to-face with abuser Katy Lewis