How old is Katy Lewis in EastEnders and who plays her? Find out everything about the new character…

It was recently confirmed that EastEnders' Mick Carter will be at the centre of a historic sexual abuse storyline.

Danny Dyer’s character was confused when newcomer Frankie recently arrived to tell him she thought he was her father.

But when she said her mum’s name is Katy Lewis, Mick was left shocked.

It was then revealed that Katy had been Mick’s care worker and had sexually abused him when he was just 12-years-old.

Now, Katy has arrived in Walford to confront Mick about the past. So, here’s everything you need to know about the storyline...

Who is Katy Lewis in EastEnders?

Newcomer Katy Lewis is the mother of Frankie.

Last month, Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) confirmed she also used to be her and Mick's care worker when they were in care more than 30 years ago.

Frankie arrived on the Square believing Mick was her father and that he had an affair with her mum years ago.

She said her mum was around 20 when she had her, which means she’s now around 50-years-old.

What did Katy Lewis do to Mick Carter?

It was confirmed last month that EastEnders would be covering a childhood sexual abuse plot.

Katy was the care worker of Mick and Tina when they were children, and it appears she sexually abused him and became pregnant.

Mick is yet to fully process what happened to him, and his deteriorating mental health is set to be explored over the coming months.

What else has Simone Lahbib been in?

Simone is a 55-year-old Scottish actress best known for playing Helen Stewart in the ITV drama Bad Girls.

Her other credits include Wire in the Blood, Family, Fallen and Single-Handed.

Downton Abbey fans might recognise Simone for playing Wilkins in the 2012 Christmas special, while she also recently played Debbie O'Callaghan in ITV’s A Confession.

Is Simone Lahbib married?

Simone married actor Raffaello Degruttola in 2003 and the pair are parents to 15-year-old daughter Skye Lucia Degruttola.

