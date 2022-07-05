Inside new EastEnders star Omar Lye-Fook's life away from Avery Baker character

Omar Lye-Fook plays Avery Baker in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Who is new guy Avery Baker in EastEnders? And where have you seen actor Omar Lye-Fook before?

EastEnders fans have been introduced to a brand new character in the form of Avery Baker.

Avery is Mitch’s brother in the soap and turned up on his birthday, with spoilers revealing his two sons will also be arriving in Walford.

So, who is Avery and what do we know about actor Omar Lye-Fook?

Avery Baker is set to make his mark in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Avery Baker in EastEnders?

Avery is said to be very different to his brother Mitch, with his arrival reportedly ’causing heads to turn’.

His son’s Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) will soon be joining him, with Executive Producer at EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw, saying: “The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square.

“Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

“They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving.

EastEnders actor Omar Lye-Fook is a famous singer. Picture: Alamy

“Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life.

“The Baker family are the just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year – so watch this space.”

Who plays Avery Baker in EastEnders?

Avery is played by 53-year-old Omar Lye-Fook, who was formerly a musician before he joined the cast of EastEnders.

He has a string of tracks you might recognise, including There’s Nothing Like This, which he performed with legend Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park in 2016.

Omar was also awarded an MBE for ‘services to the British music industry’ back in 2012.

In June 2017 he was one of the ‘Artists for Grenfell’ who performed the charity single ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.