Inside new EastEnders star Omar Lye-Fook's life away from Avery Baker character

5 July 2022, 07:51

Omar Lye-Fook plays Avery Baker in EastEnders
Omar Lye-Fook plays Avery Baker in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Who is new guy Avery Baker in EastEnders? And where have you seen actor Omar Lye-Fook before?

EastEnders fans have been introduced to a brand new character in the form of Avery Baker.

Avery is Mitch’s brother in the soap and turned up on his birthday, with spoilers revealing his two sons will also be arriving in Walford.

So, who is Avery and what do we know about actor Omar Lye-Fook?

Avery Baker is set to make his mark in EastEnders
Avery Baker is set to make his mark in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Avery Baker in EastEnders?

Avery is said to be very different to his brother Mitch, with his arrival reportedly ’causing heads to turn’.

His son’s Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) will soon be joining him, with Executive Producer at EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw, saying: “The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square.

“Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

“They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving.

EastEnders actor Omar Lye-Fook is a famous singer
EastEnders actor Omar Lye-Fook is a famous singer. Picture: Alamy

“Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life.

“The Baker family are the just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year – so watch this space.”

Who plays Avery Baker in EastEnders?

Avery is played by 53-year-old Omar Lye-Fook, who was formerly a musician before he joined the cast of EastEnders.

He has a string of tracks you might recognise, including There’s Nothing Like This, which he performed with legend Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park in 2016.

Omar was also awarded an MBE for ‘services to the British music industry’ back in 2012.

In June 2017 he was one of the ‘Artists for Grenfell’ who performed the charity single ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders

EastEnders introduce new villain Ravi Gulati to rival Phil Mitchell
Love Island star Summer Botwe once starred on EastEnders

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe’s EastEnders role revealed
Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby

EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes 'miracle' baby on anniversary of brother's death
Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders

What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?
Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

Trending on Heart

Merlin has shared an update on his bowel cancer battle

First Dates barman Merlin issues bowel cancer update as he has more surgery

Celebrities

You can now get a hangover tablet

New £1 hangover pill is now available to buy in the UK

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her lemon skater dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Camilla arrived in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans shocked as Emmerdale star makes debut

Coco Lodge has joined Love Island's Casa Amor line up

Who is Love Island's Coco Lodge? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Holly and Phil couldn't contain their laughter on This Morning

Holly and Phillip in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes accidentally swears live on This Morning

This Morning

Max appeared to have lost her sight during Vecna's attack on her

Is Max blind in Stranger Things?

Netflix

Sarah Parish has starred in Hollywood films

Inside Sarah Parish's home life with Coronation Street star husband

Celebrities

17 of Love Island cast members have become millionaires

Who is the richest Love Island contestant ever? 10 stars who have become millionaires
Eddie Munson plays Metallica's Master of Puppets to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home

What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things?

Netflix

Ferne McCann is engaged!

Ferne McCann engaged after whirlwind romance

Celebrities

Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 1

Stranger Things fans left fuming over season four finale deaths

Netflix

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first baby

Alexandra Burke gives birth to first baby with boyfriend Darren Randolph

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green spotty dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green spotty dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Ronan Keating has reacted to his son going on Love Island

Who is Love Island's Jack Keating? Age, job and famous family revealed