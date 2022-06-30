EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes 'miracle' baby on anniversary of brother's death

30 June 2022, 12:55

Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby
Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby. Picture: Instagram

Kelly Taylor actress Brooke Kinsella has shared a picture of her newborn baby on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order because Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a baby boy.

The actress, who played Kelly Taylor in EastEnders, has shared an adorable snap of baby Ben on Instagram.

Little Ben is 38-year-old Brooke’s second baby with her husband, Simon Boardley, 43.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "A perfect miracle given to us on a day when so much was taken away. Named after the very best of men.

“He will do them so proud. I know it already."

The couple’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with Rita Simmons writing: “Oh me oh my! Ben. Welcome to the world. All the Bens are the best right!? Sending all our love to you and precious Ben ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Someone else said: “Ben 🥺❤️ just perfect. So happy for you angel. Speak soon and don’t give me any details xx"

“How amazing is this 💙💙 Congratulations to you all 🙌 xx,” a third said.

Brooke's brother Ben was tragically killed at the age of just 16-years-old on June 29 in 2008.

Brooke has since founded the Ben Kinsella Trust charity, which was set up to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime and youth violence.

Brooke Kinsella has given birth
Brooke Kinsella has given birth. Picture: Getty Images

She has now been awarded an MBE in 2011 for her charity work.

Brooke is already mum to one-year-old daughter Elsie after marrying her husband in 2017.

In an interview with OK magazine during the pandemic, Brooke said she wanted to give Elsie a sibling.

“I come from a really big family and I’m so close to my siblings,” she said.

“Having someone to go through life with is really important and I’d love to give Elsie that. There’s plenty of room in our home for another little one.

“We’re not getting any younger, so obviously we need to think about these things, but I’m not in a rush.”

