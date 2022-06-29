What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?

Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Is Roy from EastEnders still alive? And how old is Tony Caunter?

EastEnders fans might remember Roy Evans who made his debut on the soap back in 1994.

He’s best known for his marriage to Doreen Evans and welcoming their son Barry Evans to the world in September 1961.

But what happened to Roy and where is the actor who plays him now?

Roy Evans was a big character in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Roy Evans in EastEnders?

Roy Evans died of a heart attack in 2003.

One of his biggest storylines was finding out his partner Pat Butcher had been having an affair with Peggy Mitchell’s husband Frank Butcher.

In November 2000, Pat and Frank planned to run away together, but Pat had a change of heart.

However, Peggy and Roy found out and all hell broke loose in Walford.

Roy punched his love rival before Frank decided to leave the Square alone.

Tony Caunter played Roy Evans for almost ten years. Picture: Getty Images

Barry never forgave Pat for cheating on his dad, and when she helped Frank's son Ricky cover up his affair with Natalie, both Barry and Roy had enough.

When Roy passed away, Barry threw Pat onto the street with nothing.

Where is Tony Caunter now?

Tony is now 84-years-old and has retired from acting.

He is also known for playing Jack Shepherd in the Yorkshire TV sitcom Queenie's Castle, as well as starring in Crown Court, Z-Cars, The Avengers, London's Burning, Home to Roost and The Saint.

His other credits include The Professionals, The Sweeney, Minder, Pennies From Heaven, Westbeach, Howards' Way, Lovejoy, May to December, Boon, Heartbeat, Juliet Bravo and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Tony also played Titanic's chief officer Henry Wilde in S.O.S. Titanic and Deputy Chief Constable Arthur Quine in The Chief.

The star now lives in East Sussex and is married to Frances Wallace, who he shares four children with.