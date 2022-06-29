What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?

29 June 2022, 14:53

Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders
Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Is Roy from EastEnders still alive? And how old is Tony Caunter?

EastEnders fans might remember Roy Evans who made his debut on the soap back in 1994.

He’s best known for his marriage to Doreen Evans and welcoming their son Barry Evans to the world in September 1961.

But what happened to Roy and where is the actor who plays him now?

Roy Evans was a big character in EastEnders
Roy Evans was a big character in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Roy Evans in EastEnders?

Roy Evans died of a heart attack in 2003.

One of his biggest storylines was finding out his partner Pat Butcher had been having an affair with Peggy Mitchell’s husband Frank Butcher.

In November 2000, Pat and Frank planned to run away together, but Pat had a change of heart.

However, Peggy and Roy found out and all hell broke loose in Walford.

Roy punched his love rival before Frank decided to leave the Square alone.

Tony Caunter played Roy Evans for almost ten years
Tony Caunter played Roy Evans for almost ten years. Picture: Getty Images

Barry never forgave Pat for cheating on his dad, and when she helped Frank's son Ricky cover up his affair with Natalie, both Barry and Roy had enough.

When Roy passed away, Barry threw Pat onto the street with nothing.

Where is Tony Caunter now?

Tony is now 84-years-old and has retired from acting.

He is also known for playing Jack Shepherd in the Yorkshire TV sitcom Queenie's Castle, as well as starring in Crown Court, Z-Cars, The Avengers, London's Burning, Home to Roost and The Saint.

His other credits include The Professionals, The Sweeney, Minder, Pennies From Heaven, Westbeach, Howards' Way, Lovejoy, May to December, Boon, Heartbeat, Juliet Bravo and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Tony also played Titanic's chief officer Henry Wilde in S.O.S. Titanic and Deputy Chief Constable Arthur Quine in The Chief.

The star now lives in East Sussex and is married to Frances Wallace, who he shares four children with.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

Linda Carter is played by Kellie Bright in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Kellie Bright's life away from Linda Carter including famous husband
Lola Pearce is reportedly leaving EastEnders

EastEnders fans devastated as Lola Pearce 'set to leave'

Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Max Bowden's life away from Ben Mitchell role
Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders

Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee

Trending on Heart

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series

Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years
How to get the Love Island merchandise

Love Island merchandise: How to buy the 2022 water bottles and suitcases
A man has be awarded damages after he was fired

Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

News

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March

Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death

Celebrities

The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022
The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name
Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final