Who is Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden? EastEnders actor's age and net worth revealed

Phil Mitchell has been on EastEnders since 1990. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Is Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden married in real life? And how many children does he have? Find out everything...

Steve McFadden has become one of EastEnders’ most recognisable faces after taking on the role of resident bad boy Phil Mitchell.

Phil has been causing chaos in Albert Square since 1990 with his fellow Mitchell family members and has also made his way through his fair share of wives.

But how much do we actually know about actor Steve, his family life and net worth. Well, here’s everything you need to know…

Read More: Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

How old is Phil Mitchell in real life?

EastEnders legend Steve McFadden is 61-years-old and was born on 20 March 1959.

He has played the role of Phil Mitchell since 1990 when he arrived in Walford with brother Grant (Ross Kemp) and mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor).

Read More: Who is EastEnders' star Adam Woodyatt? Age, wife and net worth revealed

Steve has been part of some huge storylines since joining the show, including Sharongate (where it was revealed that he had an affair with his brother's wife Sharon) in 1994, and the infamous Who Shot Phil? storyline in March 2001.

This saw his character shot by a mystery attacker, which was revealed weeks later as Phil's girlfriend Lisa (Lucy Benjamin).

Is Steve McFadden married and how many children does he have?

Actor Steve is not currently married. He has five children in total, but likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Steve McFadden has been on EastEnders for 30 years. Picture: PA Images

He has a son named Matthew, who is thought to be 32, with his ex-girlfriend Sue Marshall.

Steve also has two daughters with former partner Angela Bostock, a 22-year-old named Teona and a 16-year-old too.

Rachel Sidwell gave birth to his daughter Amelie Tinkerbell on 29 June 2009, but the couple split two months later.

His youngest daughter Frankie was born to his girlfriend Karen Cairns in June 2016.

What is Steve McFadden’s net worth?

It’s unconfirmed how much Steve McFadden is worth, but according to celebrity Net Worth, he could be worth in the region of $3.5 million (£2.8million).

Old reports suggest he is paid £310,000 for his role in EastEnders, while he also reportedly earned in the region of £180,000 for his role as Captain Hook in Peter Pan back in 2017.

Now Read: Who is EastEnders' Letitia Dean? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed