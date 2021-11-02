Here's what Rob Kazinsky has been up to after leaving EastEnders as Sean Slater

Rob Kazinsky was back on EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Why did Sean Slater leave EastEnders and where has Stacey's brother been?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

EastEnders fans were left in shock on Monday when Sean Slater made an unexpected return to Walford.

Stacey Slater’s brother - who is played by actor Rob Kazinsky - appeared on the BBC soap to help mum Jean get rid of Stacey’s new wife Eve.

But with Sean leaving as suddenly as he arrived, viewers have been wondering what happened to him and whether he will be making a permanent return. Here’s everything we know…

Sean Slater returned to EastEnders this week. Picture: BBC

Why did Sean Slater leave EastEnders?

Sean made his Walford debut in 2006 and left in 2009, before returning again in 2016.

During his first stint, the notorious bad boy was part of a huge storyline where he tried to kill Roxy Mitchell and her daughter Amy.

He infamously drove them to an icy lake, intending to drown as a family but Ronnie and Jack arrived just in time to save Amy.

The ice then broke and Sean and Roxy went under, before Sean freed Roxy from the weeds that she has got entangled in.

While Ronnie managed to save her sister, Sean was seen crawling out of the water and disappearing into the distance.

He then joined the show again in 2019 after finding out mum Jean had been diagnosed with cancer.

Rob Kazinsky moved to LA after EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

The character left a few months later to seek help at a mental health facility after attempting suicide.

Is Sean Slater returning to EastEnders?

Unfortunately, Rob Kazinsky is not making a permanent return to EastEnders, as he now lives in LA.

He explained to Metro.co.uk that he came back to the UK for the first time in years to visit his family and sent writer Kate Oates an email.

“It was simple really, I live in LA and when conditions allow I’ll try and see my family every year – or more if I can,” he said.

“I thought why wouldn’t Sean do that. Pop in for a cuppa?

“So I said to Kate, I’m in London for one day, let’s write a scene and I’ll swing by in the morning and we can do it, better than that, every time I’m in the UK, if I can, Let’s do it again and she rallied the troops and made it happen.”

Who is Rob Kazinsky?

Rob Kazinsky is a 37-year-old actor who has appeared on many TV shows and in films.

He is best known for playing Casper Rose in the Sky One drama Dream Team and the Don in Captain Marvel.

His other roles include Chuck Hansen in Pacific Rim, and Macklyn Warlow in the sixth season of HBO's True Blood.

In March 2015, he was cast in the leading role in the Fox drama series Second Chance and the following year he played Orgrim Doomhammer in Warcraft and Jimmy Pritchard in the Fox television series Second Chance.

In 2018, he appeared in the science-fiction film Mute which premiered on Netflix and in 2019 he had a cameo in Captain Marvel.

Rob now lives in LA and often shares photos with his adorable dog.