EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is the new character in EastEnders? Fans recognise Dana's brother from Hollyoaks and Bad Education.

EastEnders saw a brand new character turn up this week in the form of Aaron Monroe.

Despite only just unpacking his bags in the Square, fans are already expecting trouble.

One person wrote: "That Aaron definitely has a sinister streak.. if that's the way he talks to his own sister.. #EastEnders ".

Another said: “I don’t like Dana’s brother, i just don’t like that whole family.. but anyway he looks like the other Ben badly #EastEnders ".

Aaron Monroe is a new character on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But who is Dana’s brother and how do you recognise him?

Who is new boy Adam Munroe in EastEnders?

Dana’s brother Adam is played by Charlie Wernham.

He is the brother of Bobby Beale’s girlfriend Dana and the son of controversial taxi driver Harvey Monroe.

Adam arrived in Walford this week and quickly caught the eye of Tiffany Butcher, who recently split from husband Keegan Baker.

But while Harvey was over the moon to see his son again, Dana seemed unsettled by her brother’s arrival.

Charlie Wernham appeared in Bad Education. Picture: Alamy

What else has Charlie Wernham been in?

Charlie Wernham has been on our screens for years, shooting to fame as Hollyoaks' Robbie Roscoe.

Before that, the Essex-born actor started out his career as a comedian and auditioned for the second series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008.

After impressing the judges, he made it through to the semi final.

He then went on to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School at weekends before bagging his first major TV role as Danny Moore on The Inbetweeners.

He also starred in the E4 show School of Comedy, playing several characters and in the third series of BBC’s Harry & Paul in late 2010.

The star also played Mitchell in the BBC 3 series Bad Education, which was written by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall.

Between 2013 and 2016 he regularly appeared as Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks before his character left with his twin Jason to live in South Africa with their mum Sandy.