EastEnders spoilers: Viewers convinced Dot Cotton will die in Ireland after eerie voicemail left for Sonia Fowler

23 January 2020, 08:30 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 08:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers are preparing for the worst after Dot Branning left for Ireland earlier this week.

EastEnders veteran Dot Branning has been on The Square since July 1985, but now fans of the soap are fearful over her future in Walford.

The 92-year-old - played by June Brown - recently discovered that Martin Fowler (James Bye) had stolen her savings - despite his ex-wife Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) actually being responsible.

Racked with guilt, at the end of the episode Sonia was ready to confess the truth, but Dot had already left for Ireland to help her grandson Charlie Cotton take care of his new baby.

Leaving a voice message for her granddaughter, Dot could be heard saying: “Sonia, this to tell you I’m off to Ireland to live alongside my lovely grandson Charlie.

Fans are fearful Dot Branning has left EastEnders
Fans are fearful Dot Branning has left EastEnders. Picture: BBC

“I should be able to help them when the baby comes,” Dot was heard saying.

Read More: EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor’s return spoilers: What to look out for as shock death is teased

“I do know why Sonia, why Martin shouldn’t have took that money but you’ll sort it out for me won’t you.

“You’ll let me know. Do remember you’re only at the other end of a phone line so you can always get in touch.”

Before signing off: “I shall miss you and I shall always love you as I know you love me. So, goodbye my dearest girl, your loving grandma Dot.”

Read More: EastEnders fans go wild as Demi Miller actress reunited with brother Joe Swash for Dancing On Ice cameo

But following the emotional scene, some viewers are convinced the heartfelt message marks the end of Dot’s time in Walford.

"Dot will probably die when she’s in Ireland visiting Charlie. Her goodbye sounded so final,” said one person on Twitter.

Another fan said: "I think dots departure tonight was very final hope this isnt the end of her,she deserves so much more than that exit"

Meanwhile, others even feared for actress June herself, as one said: "I don’t think that was June Brown herself talking on the tape recording with Sonia. Looks as if that scene was added last minute. Is June ok I wonder..."

And another added: "The recording of dot didn't sound like June Brown".

June Brown has played Dot Cotton since 1985
June Brown has played Dot Cotton since 1985. Picture: PA Images

Is June Brown leaving EastEnders?

June has played Dot for more than 30 years, only taking short breaks away from the soap.

There's been no official confirmation from BBC bosses that June Brown is leaving and the actress is yet to address the rumours surrounding her departure.

