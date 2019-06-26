EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater hit by shock family betrayal as money vanishes

Kat Slater is set to be rocked by betrayal. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Kat is left wondering which member of her family is responsible for stealing £50k from her wardrobe.

EastEnders’ Slater family is currently in the midst of a huge storyline as Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Kush Kazemi’s (Davood Ghadami) romance continues to cause tension.

And now things are set to get even worse after £50k goes missing, and Kat is left suspecting everyone.

The drama begins when Stacey (Lacey Turner) receives a letter from Kush's solicitor about custody of their son Arthur.

When a family meeting is then called in an attempt to clear the air, things get too much for Jean (Gillian Wright), who’s currently battling ovarian cancer.

Fearing for her mum’s health, Stacey announces that she’ll be hiring a solicitor of her own which leaves Kush worrying about how he’s going to finance the messy legal battle.

The Slater family meeting didn't go to plan. Picture: BBC

Keen to help her lover, Kat suggests he uses the money her ex Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) took from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to put towards a solicitor.

But when she then goes to get the 50k from her wardrobe, she realises it’s been taken and goes on an almighty rampage.

After confronting Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Stacey, they both deny all knowledge of the cash.

She’s then left wondering if Martin (James Bye) has something to do with the theft after witnessing a tense argument between him and Kush, but he also insists he’s never seen the money.

When Stacey then catches wind that Kat was planning to help Kush get custody of their son Arthur, she loses her patience.

And the drama reaches boiling point when she finds Kat frantically searching her bedroom for the missing cash.

Stacey then shocks her with a huge confession… but what has she been hiding?

Elsewhere in the Square, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was reunited with his son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) after he spent time in a detention centre for murdering his sister Lucy.

But when the Beale family then headed off to the Queen Vic for an awkward family outing, they attracted a lot of stares from other punters who knew what he’d done.

Upset by the reaction, Bobby later shut himself away in his room while grandmother Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Ian tried to reason with him.

Ian came face to face with his murderer son Bobby. Picture: BBC

“Bobby, it will take a while but we’ll get there, okay?” Kathy pleaded.

Before Ian added: “Bobby, the most important thing is that we’re all together again. Okay, that’s all that matters. We can work anything out.”

As Bobby then broke down in tears, he revealed a nasty wound on the side of his face which appeared to be self-inflicted.