EastEnders fans furious as Friday's episode is CANCELLED

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC soap will clash with Emmerdale on Thursday night due to a last-minute change.

EastEnders viewers are set to be disappointed this week as they will be faced with even more schedule changes.

The BBC One soap already announced it would be airing a second episode last night (June 25) at 9pm, and now the listings have changed once again.

This last minute change is down to the Women’s World Cup quarter-final match between Norway and England which will now be shown on Thursday at 7.30pm.

And while the next episode of EastEnders was originally set to be shown on Friday 28 June at 8.00pm, it will now be broadcast on Thursday 27 June at 7.00pm instead.

Not only does this mean there will be NO episode showing this coming Friday, but EastEnders will also clash directly with ITV soap Emmerdale.

And this hasn’t gone down too well with loyal soap followers, as one wrote on Twitter: “so I have to choose between Emmerdale and Eastenders on Thursday.. “

“WAIT WHAT?! wait, does this mean no EastEnders on friday again?,” asked another.

While a third blasted: “The slot changing for @bbceastenders from @BBCOne is terrible. Thursday at 7 why?”

And a fourth suggested: “Wednesday would have been better or double up next week. All this chopping and changing is damaging the show further and it's quality is excellent #EastEnders”

Unfortunately, next week's episodes have also been changed, as Monday night (1st July) will air two episodes at 8pm and 9pm.

Tuesday’s slot (July 2) has then been cancelled, but the show will return on Thursday (July 4) at 7.30pm and Friday (July 5) at 8.30pm.

But the schedule should all be back to normal the following week commencing July 8. Phew!

Meanwhile, back on the show Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is set to make some big decisions about her future in Walford as she grows tired of watching Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Ruby Allen's (Louisa Lytton) romance.

Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) is also facing her own dilemma as she hits breaking point with husband Max Branning (Jake Wood) and flees the Square as a result. But there could be some very dangerous consequences.