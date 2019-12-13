EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist

Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby. Picture: BBC

Phil Mitchell finally found out the truth about Sharon’s baby during last night’s EastEnders.

As we get closer to Christmas, some of the year’s biggest storylines are set to come to a dramatic end over on EastEnders.

And it’s not good news for Sharon Mitchell, after husband Phil (Steve McFadden) finally discovered the baby she is carrying isn’t his during Thursday night's (December 12) trip to Albert Square.

Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) lies started to unravel after she pretended her son Dennis had parents evening earlier this week.

When Dennis (Bleu Landau) then revealed this wasn’t true, Phil asked his wife outright and she lied straight to his face.

Phil tells Ben about Sharon's affair. Picture: BBC

After he checked her SatNav, Phil realised she’d gone to the clinic without telling him, before revealing his discovery to son Ben (Max Bowden).

Read More: EastEnders' most shocking Christmas Day moments of all time - from Archie Mitchell's murder to Max's affair

But with Phil still unaware that his daughter Louise’s boyfriend Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the father of Sharon’s baby, he's more determined than ever to get to the bottom of things.

Enlisting the help of Ben, Phil soon wrongly accuses Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) of being Sharon's mystery lover.

Read More: EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp

Determined to wreak his revenge, the Walford hardman then begins terrorising Jack, but Ben is forced to step in when his dad’s anger boils over.

Ben confronts Jack about the affair rumours. Picture: BBC

With Ben promising to sort things out himself, Phil ignores his son and continues to take matters into his own hands.

Is Jack in terrible danger or will Phil finally uncover the full story about his wife’s infidelity?

Well, actress Letitia Dean recently teased the storyline is going to come to a dramatic climax on Christmas Day which will result in a showdown between Phil and Keanu.

Of the episode, she said: "Well, Sharon has no idea that Phil knows, she’s been slaving away getting everything ready for Christmas dinner .

"Then, from nowhere Phil confronts her. Obviously, Phil explodes and all hell breaks loose at No. 55, Sharon finds herself with nowhere to hide

"I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are some twists and turns that Sharon definitely didn’t see coming… and neither did I!"