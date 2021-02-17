Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders and how old is he?

Dayle Hudson plays Peter Beale on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

How old is Dayle Hudson and how tall is he? Here's what we know about the Peter Beale actor...

EastEnders’ Peter Beale has had many different faces throughout his time on the Square.

Most recently, actor Dayle Hudson took over the role back in March last year after his character moved back from New Zealand.

But just what do we know about the latest Peter Beale actor? Find out everything…

Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders?

Dayle Hudson plays the role of Peter Beale in EastEnders.

This is the young actor’s first major on-screen role, after appearing in the short film Sleight in 2017.

Peter Beale is played by Dayle Hudson. Picture: BBC

Before joining the cast of EastEnders, Dayle graduated from the Italia Conti school of Acting before working as a bricklayer.

He previously told The Sun: "I did my apprenticeship before I got into drama school and then I graduated from drama school and I just went straight back on the building site and then auditioned once or twice a week and kept doing that!

"It’s a nice work dynamic, I did enjoy it, I still kind of got to be creative and got to do things that keep me grounded, plus all my family are bricklayers.

"Even before my first scenes aired, I was still working with my old man and helping him out, it was nice."

How old is Dayle Hudson and what is his height?

Dayle’s actual age hasn’t been revealed, however, he graduated from drama school in 2017 which means he’s probably in his early 20s.

The soap star is 6ft 3in (1.91m) and previously joked about ‘feeling like a giant’ on set.

He told The Sun: "Yeah I know and what I've realised is I'm quite broad as well, I feel like a giant!

"They put me in boots which is also adds like an extra inch to me. I've found myself sometimes talking to some people where I stoop since I've watched it back I'm making an absolute effort to not do that again."

Who is Dayle Hudson’s girlfriend?

Dayle recently went public with his girlfriend India Hope on Valentine’s Day.

Alongside a string of adorable photos of the pair, he said: "She's the only one who'll put up with me.

"Happy Valentine's Day Everyone," he continued alongside a red love heart emoji.

India - who is a model and dancer - also posted a tribute to Dayle, writing: "Happy v day to my love and the world.

"Here is some super gross sickly cuteness from us — Hope everyone is feeling the love today, whatever the relationship status."

Who played Peter Beale before Dayle Hudson?

Dayle took over the role from previous actor Ben Hardy who left the soap in 2015, while Thomas Law played the teen between 2006 and 2010.

The first person to take on the role dates all the way back to 1993, where Francis Brittin-Snell played baby Peter.

From 1997-1998 Alex Stevens played Peter, while young actor Joseph Shade had the role from 1998 to 2004.

Peter Beale was also previously played by James Martin, who was on the soap for two years between 2004 and 2006.

