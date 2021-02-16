Brian Conley joins EastEnders as Sonia Fowler’s long lost dad Terry Cant

Brian Conley has joined the cast of EastEnders as Terry Cant. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Stage star Brian Conley will starring in EastEnders later this Spring.

EastEnders has signed up a brand new star in the form of Brian Conley.

The TV star is set to debut on the BBC soap as Sonia Fowler’s long lost dad Terry Cant.

Speaking about his exciting new role, the 59-year-old said: “As you can imagine being a Londoner and now being part of EastEnders is such an incredible moment for me.

“I know for sure my dad’s looking down from above and saying ‘Good on yer son!’ It was always his favourite programme.

Brian Conley is starring as Terry Cant in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

“So in so many ways it really is an honour to be part of such an iconic show and to be working with an incredibly talented team on camera and off. I cannot wait to order my first pint at The Queen Vic.”

Read More: EastEnders' Laila Morse leaving as iconic character Big Mo after 20 years

Sharing a string of photos posing as his new character, Brian also wrote on Instagram: “Guess what? @bbceastenders”.

And his fans were quick to congratulate him, with one commenting: “Welcome to Walford Brian! Can’t wait for your scenes to air🔥🙌”

“Amazing news Bri, congratulations 👏🏼 💫,” said another follower, while a third wrote: “You are going to be amazing. Can't wait ❤️”

Showbiz pal Louise Redknapp added: “Wicked that’s great ❤️”

Brian’s character will arrive in the Square this Spring, after Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) tried and failed to find her father online last year.

While she has since given up any hope of tracking down her long lost dad, Terry's arrival is sure to be a huge shock for Sonia.

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "We are delighted to welcome Brian to Albert Square. We had been searching for some time but the moment we met Brian, we knew instantly we had found our man.

"Brian's a talented performer whose charm, wit and charisma are exactly the qualities we want for Terry. We've got some wonderful stories in store for him and can't wait for the audience to see Brian bring him to life."

Before joining EastEnders, Brian fronted his own show The Brian Conley Show and also starred in the popular comedy drama The Grimleys.

As a star of the stage as well, he performed in West End musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hairspray, Oliver! and 9 To 5 The Musical.

Now Read: Who has Lucas Johnson killed in EastEnders?