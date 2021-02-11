Who has Lucas Johnson killed in EastEnders?

11 February 2021, 09:35

Lucas Johnson has returned to EastEnders
Lucas Johnson has returned to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who were Lucas' victims in EastEnders? Here's what we know about the serial killer...

Lucas Johnson returned to EastEnders last year after he was sent to prison back in 2016.

The infamous villain is already causing havoc on The Square after kidnapping ex Denise, and viewers are convinced he’s going to strike again.

But who has Lucas killed in EastEnders and what are the names of his victims? Here’s what we know…

Who did Lucas kill in EastEnders?

Lucas (Don Gilet) actually murdered four people and one dog during his first stint in Walford, with the first dating back to 2009.

Lucas killed his ex Trina in EastEnders
Lucas killed his ex Trina in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

It all started with his ex-wife Trina who he accidentally killed when he pushed her against a rake at the allotments.

Read More: EastEnders' Laila Morse leaving as iconic character Big Mo after 20 years

Denise’s ex Owen then found out about the crime and threatened him, but Lucas drove him away from Walford and strangled him with a bow tie.

He ended up burying Owen's body in the Square under a tree, but a dog named Sugar kept sniffing around it threatening to expose Lucas.

It was later hinted Sugar was drowned by Lucas during a walk to cover his tracks.

Lucas also murdered two prostitutes called Jade and Gemma.

Lucas has kidnapped Denise in EastEnders
Lucas has kidnapped Denise in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Adding to his reign of terror, Lucas tried to frame Denise (Diane Parish) for his crimes before kidnapping her and faking her suicide.

Luckily, Denise managed to escape and call the police so he was eventually sent to prison.

And EastEnders viewers are now convinced he’s about to kill again in a bid to protect his daughter.

Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) is being forced to find someone to smuggle drugs to Ibiza for Caleb.

After finding out the truth, Lucas told ex Denise: “Tell me how to find him.

“Nobody treats my daughter like that, do you hear me? I'm going to find him and I'm going to kill him.”

Lucas is played by actor Don Gilet who debuted on the soap in 2008, before his exit in 2010 and brief return in 2016.

Now Read: Does Denise Fox die in EastEnders and what happened to her?

