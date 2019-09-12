Emmerdale's Asan N’Jie MISSING from soap hours after knife threat sacking as fans speculate over character’s exit

Emmerdale fans have been left confused by last night's episode. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Emmerdale fans were left confused after Asan N’Jie didn't appear in the soap after his shock axing yesterday.

Emmerdale fans have been speculating on social media after star Asan N’Jie was sacked from the soap following a shock row at the TV Choice Awards.

On Wednesday, footage emerged which reportedly showed the 25-year-old - who plays Ellis Chapman - threatening to "knife and kill" Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

And despite Emmerdale bosses confirming they have suspended the actor with immediate effect, viewers were surprised when Asan's character didn’t appear in any scenes last night.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "#Emmerdale Ellis where are you?????”, while another tweeted: "#Emmerdale so it starts from tonight Asan wont be shown in tonights show one of many."

Asan N’Jie reportedly threatened to 'stab' Jamie Lomas. Picture: PA Images

Other viewers of the ITV favourite began speculating how Ellis will be written out of the show so suddenly.

With Ellis' mum Jessie seemingly leaving the Yorkshire Dales to move to Dubai, many people think Ellis will join her.

"Elis will be gone as he is sacked, what about with Jessie,” wrote one fan, while another said: "Send Jessie's son to Dubai as well."

A third commented: "Dont worry Marlon jessie's plans will sure include ellis as he will be off to dubai too."

This comes just one day after ITV sacked Asan following the brawl with Jamie, 44, at The Hilton on Park Lane in London.

Footage of the row showed the pair squaring up to each other, before Asan was escorted out of the building and Jamie was dragged away by his Hollyoaks’ co-star Maliqué Thompson-Dwyer.

An observer told The Sun: “Jamie was enraged by the sarcastic dig which seemed to come out of nowhere.

“It was a real flashpoint which left fellow cast members shocked and one or two people remarking on how it was like a scene from a soap opera.”

A spokesperson for Emmerdale later told us at Heart.co.uk that Asan’s contract had been terminated.

“Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night,” they said.

“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Asan has now broken his silence over the TV Choice Awards row, saying: “My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.

"I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

"I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”