Emmerdale's Danny Miller pays tribute to co-star Ryan Hawley as RobRon's final scenes air

Danny Miller posted a sweet tribute to his on-screen husband on Twitter. Picture: ITV / Twitter

Fans were left devastated when the beloved couple's marriage came to an abrupt end on Friday night.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller has shared a sweet tribute to Ryan Hawley on Twitter after the pair's heartbreaking final scenes were aired on ITV.

The British actor, 28, took to social media over the weekend to praise the "incredible actor" as his on-screen husband exits the soap.

Branding him a "beautiful man", he gushed about his co-star online alongside an adorable picture of the two hugging.

Danny wrote: "What a pleasure the last 5 years has been. An incredible actor & a beautiful man.

"To share the laughs, the screen & an iconic soap partnership with you has been nothing other than an honour brother!

"Aaron lost his husband. I lose a good a friend.

"Farewell for now, my man."

Fans had an emotional reaction to the tweet and admitted how devastated they were that RobRon's "iconic soap partnership" had ended this way.

"Stop please, my heart can't take anymore. But thank you for this. You and Ryan and #robron have given me so much and I will always, always be a robroner," said one RobRon fan.

"You have set me off again Danny. You are both such iconic soap partnership that will be so missed. Hopefully one day Robron can be reunited. Wishing Ryan good luck in future adventures," added another.

Danny plays Aaron Dingle, who married Robert Sugden in an emotional episode last year. Picture: ITV / Emmerdale

A third tweeted: "Beautiful words, you both brought to life an iconic soap partnership that can never be matched, that is down to your hard work and obvious friendship. Thank you both for 5 great years #robron."

"Robron are and always will be, my favourite pairing ever. What you and Ryan brought was a once in lifetime, lightning in a bottle magic that can’t ever be replicated again. Maybe one day we’ll see a reunion. It’s ED’s loss right now and all the best to Ryan," wrote a fourth.

While a fifth said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken, I feel like I am grieving right now I am that upset! You guys are incredible actors and I still can’t believe that your amazing partnership has ended the way it has!!"

Emmerdale fans were left in tears when Robert Sugden (Ryan) broke his marriage off to Aaron Dingle (Danny) after being was sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister Victoria Sugden's rapist Lee.

In the heartbreaking scenes aired on Friday night, Robert was told he was being transferred to prison on the Isle of Wight, prompting his upsetting decision to leave Aaron.

Actor Ryan announced he was leaving Emmerdale earlier this summer after five years on the soap.

At the time, producer Laura Shaw said: "Ryan Hawley is leaving the show – it’s been a fantastic five years with him and we will miss him dearly."