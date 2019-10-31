Emmerdale cancelled twice next month for Euro 2020 as soap faces more scheduling disruption

Emmerdale will be cancelled twice next month to make way for the football.

It’s bad news for Emmerdale fans, because the drama will be put on hold in November.

In another scheduling change, the ITV favourite is cancelled to accommodate the Euro 2020s football match.

While the soap usually broadcasts two episodes on Thursdays at 7pm and 8pm, there won't be any episodes on Thursday, November 14.

The England and Montenegro UEFA EURO qualifiers match has a 7.45pm kick-off time which means it’s slap bang in the middle of Emmerdale’s regular scheduling.

The Emmerdale schedule is disrupted next month. Picture: ITV

Although superfans might be gutted about the change, luckily ITV will be airing a number of hour-long Tuesday episodes in the coming weeks starting November 5.

This comes after a dramatic week on the soap as Nate was finally revealed as Cain's son in a particularly explosive twist.

In the extra special hour-long instalment, Nate - played by actor Jurell Carter - told Cain (Jeff Hordley) he was his biological son during a vicious fight.

After he was confronted over his affair with Moira (Natalie J. Robb), Nate told Cain: "Your missus is bored of your boring life and your boring marriage. That's why he's going behind your back with me.”

Later he screamed: "Nate. Short for Nathaniel. Look at me and remember.

"You see me now - Dad? You must have known that I'd come for you one day. I'm your son."

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, Moira and Nate was then sent flying into the lake as the boat blew up.

But Cain became an unlikely hero as he saved both their lives - despite their sordid affair.

After pulling ex Moira to shore, he then went back for his son, telling him: "You won't die. Not today." before storming to his car and speeding off.

Cain and Kerry are set to have a one night stand. Picture: ITV

And next week looks to be even more dramatic as Cain has a surprising one-night stand with Kerry Wyatt and Moira ends up walking in.

Explaining the shock storyline, Cain actor Jeff Hordley recently said: "I think Kerry and Cain are both really damaged and don't really care about what's happening.

"They want to fight against the world after everything they've been through recently. So they have this one-night stand to help them get over what's been happening to them."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, and also at 8pm on Thursdays.