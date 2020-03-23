When is Emmerdale on TV? ITV scheduling changes revealed amid Coronavirus pandemic

Emmerdale scheduling changes revealed. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on TV and why has the TV schedule changed? Find out everything...

With efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus stepping up a notch, ITV has announced scheduling changes to Emmerdale.

While filming has now stopped in Leeds, the production team has made some changes to ensure they don’t have to pull the much-loved soap from our TVs.

Emmerdale's schedule has changed. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

As restaurants, cinemas and clubs shut across the country, the government is taking drastic action to battle the spread of Coronavirus.

And with this in mind, ITV has announced they will be making some changes to both Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

In a statement, bosses told us at Heart.co.uk: "We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."

This means that from Monday 30 March, Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, producers at EastEnders recently announced it has shut the set to ensure all the cast and crew are protected.

Other shows such as Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, River City and Line of Duty have also ceased production.

Coronavirus cases continue to jump in Britain. Last week, the government revealed that the testing for Covid-19 is being stepped up a notch - with 25,000 patients being checked every day.

