Emmerdale spoilers: Gaynor Faye reveals Megan Macey's shock exit after seven years

Gaynor Faye has announced her shock exit from Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The actress has announced she's leaving the ITV soap to try something new.

After seven years on the soap, Emmerdale’s Gaynor Faye has shocked fans by revealing she’s quit.

The actress - who plays Megan Macey - told OK! Magazine her character will be written out because she needs to try something new.

“It's a risk. I need to push myself out of my comfort zone," she said.

Before adding: “I’ve always been the type of person who doesn’t want to stay playing the same character for too long."

Megan will be making a dramatic exit later this year. Picture: ITV

While Gaynor hasn’t yet spilled the beans on how she’ll be saying goodbye to the dales, she recently hinted that her character Megan could be facing jail time after a car accident saw pensioner Eric Pollard end up in a coma.

Read More: Emmerdale spoilers: paedophile Maya Stepney ARRESTED for grooming schoolboy Jacob

Megan had been texting boyfriend Frank Clayton while driving, but her lack of concentration led to her crashing into the back of Jamie Tate's car.

This caused Jamie to knock down pensioner Eric, but Megan decided to keep her part in the crash quiet.

Not able to cope with her guilt, Megan later decided to hand herself in to the police, which could end in serious consequences.

Speaking about her recent storyline, Gaynor admitted: “If Megan goes to prison, I don't think it'd be a great place for her. I think she'd definitely get into a lot of trouble in prison.

Read More: Emmerdale facing Ofcom investigation after 39 complaints about shock scene

“But that could be a good thing - it'd be great to play! We have got a little prison set because so many people go to prison on this show!”

And there’s more trouble in store for Gaynor as she’s also set to be embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Jai Sharma.

Following the crash, factory boss Jai is said to be furious the Megan had been driving dangerously with their daughter Eliza in the car.

After a dramatic confrontation, Jai - played by Chris Bisson - tells his former wife that he’ll be applying for custody.