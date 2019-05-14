Emmerdale spoilers: paedophile Maya Stepney ARRESTED for grooming schoolboy Jacob

14 May 2019, 13:43 | Updated: 14 May 2019, 14:56

Maya Stepney is confronted by David Metcalfe
Maya Stepney is confronted by David Metcalfe. Picture: ITV

Maya Stepney is finally reported to the police by husband David Metcalfe, who recently found out about her affair with his son Jacob.

The Emmerdale grooming storyline looks set to finally come to an explosive end - as twisted teacher Maya Stepney, who groomed her boyfriend David Metcalfe's 16-year-old son Jacob, is reported to the police and arrested.

Read more: Emmerdale facing Ofcom investigation after 39 complaints about shock scene

David - played by Matthew Wolfenden - convinces Ryan Stocks to install spyware on Jacob's computer so he can read his messages to Maya.

Maya Stepney pleads with David to let her go
Maya Stepney pleads with David to let her go. Picture: ITV

Jacob later goes to his mother's house to revise for his exams, but rummages through the doors looking for money and Maya's passport when her back is turned.

Read more: Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

He then messages Maya telling him to meet him at the cricket pavilion so they can run off together - but they are unbeknownst to both of them being watched by David through the spyware.

A furious David then meets Maya to confront her - and she pleads with him to let her leave the village.

She ends up pushing past him, only to be greeted by policemen who then bundle her into the back of their car.

Louisa Clein - who plays Maya - recently opened up about about the backlash surrounding the controversial storyline during an appearance on Lorraine.

She said: "There's a lot more of the story to tell but it's moving towards an end.

"We've had a real mixed reaction, we've obviously had people who are incredibly shocked, which is right.

"We don't want to tell a romantic, titillating story.

"We've had this mixture of people saying 'please make it stop now, we've had enough' but others saying 'thank you for telling this story'."

