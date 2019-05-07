Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents. Picture: ITV

This week's shock flashback episode will have a dramatic consequence for the couple's hopes of becoming parents

Emmerdale fans have a dramatic week ahead as Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's bid to become parents faces another setback.

The couple - affectionately nicknamed 'Robron' by fans - have been trying to find a surrogate mother but were recently rejected by one potential surrogate after she discovered the truth about Aaron's stint in prison.

Tonight's episode will be a flashback to events of last month's 'Big Night Out' storyline where Robert's sister Victoria - played by Isabel Hodgins - was a victim of sexual assault.

While he's spent months hoping to become a father with Aaron, the ordeal's impact on his sister will see Robert decide to focus on her wellbeing for the immediate future.

This week's flashback episode will explain Victoria's pregnant. Picture: ITV

While last month's dramatic episodes saw the focus drawn on Jacob and Maya's affair, and the shock stabbing of Ellis Chapman - Victoria was secretly battling her own trauma.

After being left alone and drunk in a nightclub, Victoria was attacked in scenes that will be played out in this week's flashback episodes.

However, Victoria's horrific ordeal has given viewers ideas on how it could relate to Robert and Aaron's parenthood bid.

One Emmerdale fan theorised: "Victoria gets pregnant and lets Aaron and Robert raise the baby."

