Emmerdale facing Ofcom investigation after 39 complaints about shock scene

10 May 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 12:09

Viewers were left reeling after Lee attacked Victoria during Wednesday's episode
Viewers were left reeling after Lee attacked Victoria during Wednesday's episode. Picture: ITV

The ITV soap has faced backlash after Victoria Sugden was attacked during Wednesday's episode

Emmerdale viewers were left shocked after Victoria was brutally raped in an episode earlier this week, which was shown before the watershed.

Read more: Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

The scene showed the chef, who is played by actress Isabel Hodgkins, being attacked by Lee - a man she was seen briefly speaking to in the club.

Victoria repeatedly turned down his advances
Victoria repeatedly turned down his advances. Picture: ITV

And 39 shocked viewers lodged Ofcom complaints - and the regulator is now launching an investigation.

An Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

The harrowing scene aired towards the end of Wednesday night's episode.

She was seen being attacked by Lee, a man she spoke briefly to in a club.

Before the rape took place, Victoria turned down Lee's advances - but he wouldn't take no for an answer and manipulated his way into her house.

He then told her: "You said if I wanted to call a taxi, but I don't. I want to stay here. Come on, you know we both want this."

She then replied with: "What I want is for you to go", but it was at this point that he turned violent.

Viewers were shocked by the horrifying scene
Viewers were shocked by the horrifying scene. Picture: ITV

Viewers flocked to Twitter to voice their shock at the scenes, with one writing: "That was so horrible to watch poor Victoria 😢 #emmerdale".

Another added: "this is honestly f***ing disgusting #Emmerdale"

And a third wrote: "That was so scary wtf #Emmerdale".

It recently emerged that the actor who plays attacker Lee is played by an actor with a previous conviction for supplying date rape drug GHB.

A furious fan told The Sun: "It's disgusting. That drug destroys lives. It's a slap in the face to anyone who has been spiked and worse."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Chase fans accused Bradley of accepting the wrong answer

The Chase viewers furious as Bradley Walsh accepts ‘wrong answer’ from Shaun Wallace
Gabby Allen revealed Tyla's reaction to having a child sharing a name with Baby Sussex

Gaby Allen reveals Tyla Carr's reaction to son having same name as Royal baby
Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed
Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes
Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland
Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle

The mum has urged mums to vaccinate their kids in the wake of her discovery (stock image)

Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE

Lifestyle

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane

How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Travel

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was

Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows

Lifestyle