Who is Esme Young? The Great British Sewing Bee judge's age, career, family and net worth revealed

Esme Young. Picture: BBC

This sewing extraordinaire has designed costumes for some of Britain's biggest films, including Bridget Jones' Diary

You may not recognise her face, but there’s no doubt you'll be familiar with Esme Young's iconic film creations.

The Great British Sewing Bee judge was the brains, needle and thread behind the famous 'bunny girl' outfit that Renée Zellweger wore in Bridget Jones's Diary.

As well as working as a costume designer on some of the world's biggest blockbusters, she also teaches at London’s Central St Martin’s College.

From her net worth to her career highlights, here's everything you need to know about Esme.

Who is Esme Young?

Esme is one of the judges on BBC2 talent show The Great British Sewing Bee.

The 70-year-old sewing extraordinaire joined the show in 2016, but has worked in film and fashion since the age of 21.

She began her career in the early 70s by setting up fashion business Swanky Modes with three friends in Camden, North London. The label gained iconic status and its signature body-con dresses were loved by celebrities such as Cher, Grace Jones and Julie Christie.

Esme now juggles her time between presenting, sewing and working as a senior lecturer on a prestigious fashion course at Central St Martin’s College.

Esme Young. Picture: BBC

Does Esme Young have a family?

Esme likes to keep her personal life private, and it's not known whether she has any children.

Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Joe Lycett. Picture: BBC

What is Esme Young's net worth?

Despite her notable success, Esme insists she’s never been paid “silly money” for a job.

“Appearing on the BBC did pay well, but it was not a huge amount of money,” she told thisismoney.co.uk.

“Even making clothes for Hollywood films, you do not get paid silly money. It is hard work and takes time.”

The fashion designer also revealed that she still rents the London property she's been living in since the 1980s after being made homeless, and will rely on a state pension when the time comes, although she hopes to “carry on working until I drop”.

Her net worth hasn't been reported but Esme has revealed that The Great British Sewing Bee pays well. "I earned the highest wage of my life appearing on the BBC," she said.