Who is Joe Lycett? The Great British Sewing Bee presenter's career, age and tour revealed

Joe Lycett is the host of the fifth series of the Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: Instagram/PA

The 30-year-old comedian is known for his jokes about parking tickets, his stand up comedy and now his presenting skills on the Great British Sewing Bee.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back and this year is being hosted by comedian Joe Lycett.

The show was previously hosted by Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman, so if you don't know much about Joe here's an introduction to the 30-year-old funnyman.

Who is Joe Lycett and what is his age?

Joe Lycett is 30-year-old a comedian from Birmingham.

He is known for his stand up shows and appearances on popular panel shows including The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He is also loved by fans for his unique stand up comedy style which often involves him reading messages, letters and emails he has sent to people.

One of his most famous sketches involves an anecdote about a parking fine which he retold on the comedy game show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He is the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee

The BBC sewing show which follows a similar format to the Great British Bake Off was hosted by Claudia Winkleman for its first four series up until 2016.

When the show's producer Love Productions moved their other show GBBO to Channel 4 the future of the Sewing Bee was rocky but when the BBC announced a new series they revealed Joe Lycett would be taking over.

He stars as host alongside the judging panel made up of Saville Row tailor Patrick Grant and fashion lecturer Esme Young.

Is Joe Lycett going on tour?

If you're loving Joe's jokes on the Sewing Bee then you'll probably love one of his live shows.

The funnyman is touring in 2019 but sadly for us Brits it looks like the only dates so far are in Australia where he is kicking things off in Brisbane during April.