Who is Patrick Grant? Greatest Sewing Bee judge age, career, girlfriend

Patrick Grant is a judge on BBC2's The Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC

The Great British Sewing Bee is currently airing on BBC Two - here's everything you need to know about judge Patrick Grant

Just when you thought TV couldn't get more wholesome than The Great British Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee comes along to still its sister-show's crown.

If you're wondering what The Great British Sewing Bee is, it is is pretty much exactly the same as GBBO - only with sewing.

One of the judges appearing on the BBC2 series is Patrick Grant. So let's find out more about him.

Who is Patrick Grant? What's his age and job?

Patrick, 46, is one of the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee who, as well as being a bit dishy, is also a very talented designer.

As well as his work on the BBC, he is the creative director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row.

Does Patrick Grant have a girlfriend?

Patrick and his girlfriend of eight years, designer Katie Hillier, split in 2016. The couple used to divide their time between her homes in Marylebone and Oxfordshire.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs every Tuesday at 9PM on BBC Two. Picture: BBC

It is unclear whether or not Patrick is currently in a relationship.



When is The Great British Sewing Bee on TV?

The Great British Sewing Bee is on BBC2 every Tuesday at 9PM.

