Charlie Brooks teases Janine Butcher Eastenders return: 'never say never'

Charlie Brooks chatted to Jamie and Lucy on Heart Breakfast this morning. Picture: Heart

Janine Butcher was last seen on Albert Square in 2014

Charlie Brooks appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning, and dropped a massive hint that a reprise of her infamous Eastenders role Janine Butcher could be in the pipeline.

Chatting to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin, Charlie opened up about potentially returning to the soap, saying: "I always say never say never."

Could Janine Butcher be about to return to Eastenders? Picture: BBC

She continued: I'm lucky because there’s great potential with her... I quite like to think of her as a hippy on the beach.

"She has the ability to be anyone and go anywhere."

Charlie is currently starring in play All in a Row, which opened last night at Southwark playhouse.

The production has caused controversy due to the fact it features an autistic child portrayed by a puppet.

Responding to the backlash, Charlie told Heart: "Before anyone makes a judgment come and see the play, because it has so much potential to raise awareness. But it has had controversy.

She added that the decision for a puppet, rather than actor, to play the child was "an artistic choice made by the writer".

Charlie Brooks with Jamie and Lucy on Heart Breakfast this morning. Picture: Heart

Charlie explained: "During the play there are some very distressing scenes, and to have an 11-year-old child and an autistic child play those scenes would have been emotionally draining.

"The puppetry is so moving. It really allows the audience to engage fully," she added.

The play tells the story of parents who have mad the difficult decision to place their child in a residential home. "It’s an authentic story based on real events," Charlie continued. "A really sensitive subject, and its terribly upsetting to hear that people have been offended by this.

"It’s been an amazing journey, I’ve learnt so much. It’s been an incredible learning curve."

All in a Row is on at Southwark Playhouse. Click here to buy tickets.

