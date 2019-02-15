Stacey Dooley's relationship with boyfriend 'on the rocks' as she brands him 'useless'

Stacey's work commitments are reportedly putting strain on their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Stacey has been in a relationship with Sam Tucknott for seven years

Stacey Dooley has branded her boyfriend Sam Tucknott 'useless' amid claims that their seven year relationship is under strain.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner, 31, made the comments about Sam while appearing on The Russell Howard Hour, which airs tonight.

When discussing travelling the world to make her documentary films for the BBC, Stacey said: "My boyfriend never goes with me, he would be useless.

"I sort of get a bit annoyed when he’s not crying and sliding down the walls when I leave for these places. I’m like, ‘Are you not scared I’m never going to return?

"Are you not scared you’re going to lose the love of your life?’ and he’s like, ‘You’ll be fine, you’ll be back in two weeks moaning about the state of the flat’.

"And he’s right, that’s exactly what I do! I say to myself before I put the key in the door, ‘Don’t kick off about the state of the flat because it doesn’t matter’, I go in, the first thing I say is, ‘Have you been busy at work? Is that why the dishes are in the sink?’, I’m all passive aggressive!

"He will be like, ‘don’t start’ and that’s fair, I think, ‘I can’t be arsed, I’m too jet lagged, we’ll resume this tomorrow!’.

"He contributes in other ways...not like that!"

Stacey and Sam have been together for seven years, but have recently struggled to spend time together due to work commitments.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey has been telling anyone who will listen backstage that this tour is putting pressure on her relationship.

“She has already blamed the six months she spent on Strictly for putting a massive strain on her love life but now, being away from home has made things even more difficult.

“Sam has been supportive of her doing the show but has missed spending so much time with her.

“She and Sam used to train together most days, but now she is always dancing. He’s not sure how much more distance their relationship can stand.”

